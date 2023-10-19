‘Wave of shock, despair, disappointment’: National swimmer Quah Ting Wen recounts Asian Games relay disqualification

COPING THROUGH WORDS, GRIEVING

Quah, who took to Instagram to apologise for her error, said she felt the need to do it.

“People might say ‘it's okay, it's okay, you can just move on, we're not upset’. But the pressure I put on myself, it’s not because other people are putting pressure on me,” she said.

“I feel like it is this desire to do right by all these people who have supported us this whole time. And also to prove to myself that swimming was the right decision for me.”

It was also a way to get “all these words and images out of my mind so that I could try and sleep that night”, she said.

“Writing helps take everything out of my mind, put it on a piece of paper. It's kind of a way for me to try and compartmentalise,” she said.

She also writes a list of “very, very simple” things that she can control when she is in a bad place, she said. They include checking if she has eaten, had enough water, showered, and is sleeping enough.

Quah said she has tried to find a different way of dealing with negative feelings, after previously dealing with them in a “destructive” way.

She used to think, “It's so bad. Why try to make it any better? Let's just make it as bad as it can be’”, she said.

“I've tried to try to find a balance now. I understand that there's a grieving period for me and I allow myself to feel all these negative feelings, to replay certain images in my mind as time goes on, and I allow myself to do other things and experience other things and other emotions,” she said.

“It helps to layer over the pain and it helps to layer over all those feelings of regret and the blame that I keep putting on myself.”

It is about finding a way to survive, she said.

“I can't live in that moment on that Friday (at the Asian Games) forever. If not, then I'm going to be left behind, I'm going to be alone. At some point, people will move on, and I do not want to be that person who wallows in that moment forever,” she said.

A friend told her that she will experience other heartbreaks in her life and this is just one of many, which she agrees with.

“I just need to have that space to process that and move on and know that there will be other things that come my way that might not be like what I want. And I will be strong enough to handle those things.”