Family coaches, 'action plans' for lower-income families in enhanced ComLink: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: Lower-income families in rental housing will get more help under the ComLink scheme, as part of enhancements to improve social mobility, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday (Oct 19).

The Ministry of Social and Family Services (MSF) will train ComLink officers to become family coaches, who will work more closely with each family to coach and motivate them towards achieving their goals, said Mr Wong.

This means that they will go beyond their current role of coordinating the social services available.

"They will ... play a stronger role to work with every family to determine the customised support each family needs. This will ensure ComLink families receive the right support at the right time," said Mr Wong.

ComLink families, numbering around 14,000, will also get additional support tied to specific action plans jointly developed between the family coaches and their families, he said.

"We can consider a higher quantum of support or even longer-term support to families that make progress in areas like staying employed, saving to buy a home or ensuring their children attend preschool regularly," said Mr Wong, without specifying the help that will be given to the families.

"Family coaches will be able to use this additional support to encourage and motivate the families to work towards success."

There are plans to help ease the families’ short-term financial pressures, as they make progress towards longer-term goals, he said.

"These are some of the ideas that we have been thinking about and we are continuing to develop under the Forward Singapore exercise," said Mr Wong.

"We will release a report soon and you will get a sense of the broad range of recommendations.

"The bottom line is that we have a full agenda ahead of us. We will take bold steps to uplift our lower-income Singaporeans, and to keep social mobility alive and well in Singapore."