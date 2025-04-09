River Valley fire: Most parents not worried about safety at enrichment centre branches
However, one father told CNA that he would not consider sending his son to the enrichment centre again "until something is fixed".
SINGAPORE: Parents whose children attend the enrichment centre involved in a fatal blaze in River Valley told CNA on Wednesday (Apr 9) that they were mostly not worried about safety at its other branches.
A 10-year-old Australian girl died in the fire that engulfed a shophouse at 278 River Valley Road on Tuesday morning. A total of 22 people, including 16 children, were taken to hospitals.
The shophouse is one of the addresses of Newtonshow Camp. The enrichment centre also has two other locations along River Valley Road, as well as locations on Mohamed Sultan Road, Bukit Timah Road, Joo Chiat Road and Thomson Road.
Newtonshow is under the same ownership as the Orange Mood Group education centre, whose name is on the signboard at the front of 278 River Valley Road.
There are also signs outside the shophouse belonging to several brands listed on Newtonshow's website: Tomato Cooking School, Maker, Visualize Art & Design and Drama Llama.
Tomato Cooking School issued an official statement on Facebook on Wednesday, saying it was fully cooperating with the authorities' investigations into the fire.
When CNA visited the shophouse on Wednesday, it remained cordoned off by police tape. Bouquets of flowers had been left on the ground by mourners.
The scaffolding that construction workers and other passers-by used to rescue children from the ledge of the shophouse had been removed.
Around 1.30pm, a fire engine was seen out front, while a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) car and a police car were parked behind the building.
At least 10 SCDF officers in protective gear were seen in the wreckage-filled back of the shophouse. Some carried spades, while others inspected debris with torchlights.
LESSONS PROCEEDING ELSEWHERE
When CNA visited Newtonshow's other outlets at 221 and 232 River Valley Road on Wednesday afternoon, enrichment classes appeared to be proceeding as usual.
Most parents picking up their children told CNA that they were worried and scared after hearing about the fire on Tuesday.
But they decided to send their children to the enrichment camps run by Newtonshow as they were either held at other locations, or involved field trips.
Mr Brady Ambler was worried when he heard about the fire on Tuesday. But once he saw that it was not in the building where his seven-year-old son was, he felt reassured about sending the boy to robotics camp.
A mother of a four-year-old boy, who only wanted to be known as Ms Kong, said she was not worried as she believed the enrichment centre would be "extra careful" after such an incident.
Parents also said the centre had not provided updates on the investigation into what caused the fire, and hoped for more information. "It just happened yesterday, I think it's fair to give them some time," said Ms Kong.
However, one parent, who only wanted to be known as Mr Lim, said: "I don't think I will consider (Newtonshow) after this is over, until something is fixed." He said the fire made him worried about "how (they) as a company manage safety".
His son, who is four-and-a-half years old, was attending an enrichment camp at 221 River Valley Road. Mr Lim said he received a call from the centre at about 1pm on Tuesday to inform him his son was safe.
He added that he was not pulling his son out of the camp as the classes were already paid for. He was also assured that the outlet at 221 River Valley Road did not house a cooking school.
CNA approached three staff members, who all declined to speak to the media. In response to questions sent over WhatsApp, Newtonshow Camp said it would not comment until it had a "clear understanding" of what happened.
SCDF was alerted to the fire at the shophouse at about 9.45am on Tuesday. The police have said that no foul play is suspected based on preliminary investigations.
On Tuesday night, the Building and Construction Authority said the structural integrity of the building was not affected, and neighbouring buildings were safe for occupancy. However, it added that the affected building will be closed off as a precautionary measure.