River Valley fire: Most parents not worried about safety at enrichment centre branches

SINGAPORE: Parents whose children attend the enrichment centre involved in a fatal blaze in River Valley told CNA on Wednesday (Apr 9) that they were mostly not worried about safety at its other branches.

A 10-year-old Australian girl died in the fire that engulfed a shophouse at 278 River Valley Road on Tuesday morning. A total of 22 people, including 16 children, were taken to hospitals.

The shophouse is one of the addresses of Newtonshow Camp. The enrichment centre also has two other locations along River Valley Road, as well as locations on Mohamed Sultan Road, Bukit Timah Road, Joo Chiat Road and Thomson Road.

Newtonshow is under the same ownership as the Orange Mood Group education centre, whose name is on the signboard at the front of 278 River Valley Road.

There are also signs outside the shophouse belonging to several brands listed on Newtonshow's website: Tomato Cooking School, Maker, Visualize Art & Design and Drama Llama.

Tomato Cooking School issued an official statement on Facebook on Wednesday, saying it was fully cooperating with the authorities' investigations into the fire.

When CNA visited the shophouse on Wednesday, it remained cordoned off by police tape. Bouquets of flowers had been left on the ground by mourners.