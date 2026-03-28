Inside the RSAF repatriation missions that brought Singaporeans home amid the Middle East war

SINGAPORE: A box of chocolates – that was one thing that stayed in First Sergeant Pang Jingwen's mind weeks after being part of the crew that brought home hundreds of Singaporeans and their families from Saudi Arabia amid the Middle East war.

With no civilian flights out of Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) arranged two evacuation flights from Riyadh and Jeddah earlier this month.

A woman in her 20s had handed 1SG Pang, an air crew specialist, a box of chocolates, asking him to share it with the rest of the team as a token of her gratitude.

"Actions like this really make the whole mission worthwhile," he said.

"And then just seeing them back home with their family and friends, I think it really makes the whole team feel fulfilled."

The flights were fraught with danger – GPS signals in the war zone were jammed, and there were concerns about missiles.

It was a sense of duty that kept the RSAF teams going as they brought home their fellow citizens from Saudi Arabia, crew members told CNA on Friday (Mar 27).

In total, both operations covered over 16,000 nautical miles. The missions stretched the RSAF, with the team working beyond 24 hours on each flight.