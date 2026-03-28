Inside the RSAF repatriation missions that brought Singaporeans home amid the Middle East war
Within 48 hours of being activated, the Republic of Singapore Air Force crew was ready to launch the evacuation flights to Saudi Arabia. Here is how they pulled it off.
SINGAPORE: A box of chocolates – that was one thing that stayed in First Sergeant Pang Jingwen's mind weeks after being part of the crew that brought home hundreds of Singaporeans and their families from Saudi Arabia amid the Middle East war.
With no civilian flights out of Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) arranged two evacuation flights from Riyadh and Jeddah earlier this month.
A woman in her 20s had handed 1SG Pang, an air crew specialist, a box of chocolates, asking him to share it with the rest of the team as a token of her gratitude.
"Actions like this really make the whole mission worthwhile," he said.
"And then just seeing them back home with their family and friends, I think it really makes the whole team feel fulfilled."
The flights were fraught with danger – GPS signals in the war zone were jammed, and there were concerns about missiles.
It was a sense of duty that kept the RSAF teams going as they brought home their fellow citizens from Saudi Arabia, crew members told CNA on Friday (Mar 27).
In total, both operations covered over 16,000 nautical miles. The missions stretched the RSAF, with the team working beyond 24 hours on each flight.
For Major Simeon Chen Jianwei, it was his first time flying in a conflict zone, and he was worried about missiles and projectiles.
"We see on the news that countries have been launching projectiles and missile strikes at each other.
“We were definitely worried about whether or not these would impact flight safety. Would it come into conflict with our flight routes?" said the pilot, who was also the mission commander for the repatriation operations.
But the crew and other agencies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), did a thorough analysis and were kept aware of the situation on the ground.
"We flew commercially available flight routes, so we were very assured that the mission was safe," said MAJ Chen, adding that the team answered the call of duty when it arose.
"The sense of fulfilment, the pride that we have bringing home Singaporeans that usually don't see this side of the air force … we are ready to respond to Singaporeans in need overseas, I think that was very fulfilling.
"It was a part of duty that we don't get to exercise, or we don't get to feel on a day-to-day basis," said the 38-year-old, adding that they are usually focused on their training and primary role of air-to-air refuelling.
During both flights out of Saudi Arabia, GPS signals were at times jammed to disrupt navigation and tracking. It was widespread, affecting commercial aircraft as well.
GPS is the primary means of navigation for the pilots, said MAJ Chen. But they could still fly without it, relying on backup navigation sources such as air controllers guiding them.
Another risk he faced was more personal – fatigue. But he kept himself going, reminding himself of the mission and what was at stake.
"Knowing that the lives of Singaporeans and reuniting with their loved ones … were resting on us, there was an immense responsibility that really kept us going," said MAJ Chen.
Like MAJ Chen, Captain Gerald Goh Jun Yi also flew the two flights out of Saudi Arabia. He recalled seeing a projectile while flying the first flight out of Riyadh.
"I was flying through the night environment. Initial reaction was a sense of shock, but we assessed as a crew that the projectile was at a distance," he said.
"We assessed that systems-wise, everything was normal," he added. After briefing the commander, he continued with the mission.
“WHY WE DO WHAT WE DO”
The RSAF crew got the call to assist with the evacuation efforts on Mar 6, about a week after the start of the war in Iran.
Planning kicked off immediately and within 48 hours, the crew was ready to go. But more time was needed for ground operations, mainly transporting Singaporeans stranded elsewhere in the Middle East to Saudi Arabia.
Operating a military aircraft also meant that diplomatic clearance was needed to enter foreign airspaces.
The A330 Multi-Role Tank Transport (MRTT) planes were chosen as they could fly directly to the Middle East and carry large numbers of passengers. It also did not need any additional refitting – it was already fully configured with passenger seats.
The key challenge was the uncertainties. The number and profiles of passengers kept changing until the last minute.
Up until the point of departure, the crew was not aware of how many passengers would make it to the flight, said MAJ Chen.
They had to develop a plan that was different from a commercial one to fit in all the unknowns while ensuring passenger welfare.
This included making sure there would be sufficient meals, including vegetarian options, should there be passengers with dietary restrictions, and arranging bassinets for any infants that may be coming on board.
Despite the uncertainties, CPT Dr Chia Hui Yi said there was a sense of responsibility and she wanted to do her part.
This was the 26-year-old’s first mission and one she volunteered for. "This is the whole purpose of why we serve, and why I serve as an aviation medical officer."
She added: "This is kind of a good, perfect fit in terms of the roles and responsibilities of what I do.
“I think overall, I felt this was a very meaningful mission, and I am very grateful that I had the opportunity to take part in this."
Together with a medic, the two-person team conducted a simple medical screening before passengers boarded. Some of them were elderly or were very young, and had undergone significant stress and fatigue.
She recalled that one elderly woman was feeling mild gastric discomfort after the long overland travel to Riyadh airport.
"We placed her at the priority seating area where it was nearer to where the mission crew was located.
“So throughout the flight, we just did frequent monitoring and provided any assistance as required," she said.
Besides passengers, she also monitored the fatigue levels of the mission crew members – mapping flight duty periods and crew duty times, and advising them when they can rest.
Asked how she managed her own welfare, CPT Dr Chia said she had been preparing herself both mentally and physically.
"In terms of the pre-flight preparation, (I was) kind of running through my mind what to be aware of or to take note of," she said.
But the mission crew had it harder, she acknowledged.
"But I think just knowing that we are working in a team, we're there to look out for each other, I think that's how we kept our morale up and took care of each other," she added.
CPT Dr Chia also pointed out that she could tell the passengers were grateful to the mission crew.
"As they walked past us, they'll say 'thank you, you're doing a great job'. I think that really reassured all of us. And really, it's a reminder of why we do what we do for our Singaporeans."
A NOBLE CAUSE
For air crew specialists 1SG Pang and First Warrant Officer Chin Yew Wen, the priority was to make sure passengers were comfortable in the MRTT after what they had gone through in the Middle East.
1WO Chin was previously involved in a mission evacuating people from Afghanistan. But there were no in-flight meals served then, unlike the latest flights where he and 1SG Pang were tasked to provide cabin services.
The passengers were generally appreciative of the RSAF's efforts, said 1WO Chin when asked if he received any unreasonable requests. He recalled an incident where he offered hot water to a couple after noticing them using still water to mix baby formula.
1SG Pang, who had received the chocolates from a passenger, had taken part in an RSAF operation before in Jordan, but he mainly handled cargo.
This was the first repatriation operation for the 26-year-old.
"I think the first time seeing the passengers as they were boarding the plane, it's just to me, it felt like this is real, the people are real.
"(This) is a real mission that is really meaningful for the RSAF and meaningful for the families," he said.
He added: "Bringing back Singaporeans is really a noble cause and a noble mission to carry out. So I would say that a few of us, a lot of us, really stepped up and made this mission successful."
Supporting the mission behind the scenes was Major Fong Wei Shen, an operations planner from the Air Defence and Operations Command.
In charting the route between Singapore and Saudi Arabia, safety and time were key considerations.
"Because of the dynamic situation in the Middle East – the situation is constantly evolving – so we want to get there as soon as possible, and also to bring our Singaporeans back to Singapore in the most expeditious way," he said.
On whether a military plane flying on a civilian route would be misunderstood, MAJ Fong said it was not new for the RSAF to fly such routes.
"There's no difference in terms of consideration on which commercial route we are using," he added.
MAJ Fong and his team oversaw and monitored the repatriation mission while in Singapore.
When they saw news of airspace closures or projectiles in an area, they would contact the MRTT team and update the crew.
They had to evaluate the information online and determine if it would affect the flights.
"If it's applicable to us, we will react immediately. But if the info we get … is inconclusive or there's no actual fact, then we will keep it within ourselves and not burden the air crew," said MAJ Fong.
Doing all this under time pressure meant emotions had to take a backseat.
"To be honest, when we are planning and executing the mission, there's no time to think about all this.
"But after the mission, when we received the (news) article from the public and also from passengers, actually, we felt very honoured to be able to participate in this operation," he said.
MAJ Fong added: “From my experience, I have participated in numerous operations, be it as a chief planner or as an air crew executing the mission.
"But for this particular mission, the feeling is different. Because this particular mission, we plan it for our Singaporeans … to bring them back home safely."