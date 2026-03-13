Logo
Second RSAF evacuation flight from Saudi Arabia arrives in Singapore; available seats offered to other nationals
After prioritising and catering for Singaporeans, available seats were also extended to foreign nationals, said MINDEF.

Minister of State for Defence Desmond Choo greets people disembarking from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft returning from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Mar 13, 2026, to evacuate Singaporeans from the Middle East. (Photo: MINDEF)

Ng Hong Siang
Ng Hong Siang
13 Mar 2026 07:15AM (Updated: 13 Mar 2026 08:20AM)
SINGAPORE: The second Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft deployed to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to evacuate citizens stranded in the Middle East arrived in Singapore at 5.59am.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said that 81 Singaporeans and their dependents were on the flight.

After prioritising and catering for Singaporeans who registered to be on the flight, available seats were also extended to nationals from Australia, Brunei, Indonesia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Vietnam, said MINDEF.

"This is in the spirit of solidarity, just as how other countries have assisted Singaporeans in returning home in past crises."

Over the two evacuation flights conducted by the RSAF, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has successfully supported the return of 299 Singaporeans and their dependents from the Middle East, MINDEF said.

Singapore had also previously mounted two repatriation flights out of Muscat, Oman. The flights served Singaporeans in Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

It had also arranged a flight to Oman for foreign visitors affected by the airspace disruptions.

Source: CNA/nh

