Amid Russia-Ukraine war, small countries like Singapore must keep a sober mind and look beyond headlines: Shanmugam

I mentioned at the start, there are different views on how we got here and to what extent those countries are responsible for the current situation.

Whatever the case, Ukraine is the unfortunate victim, and its people are paying a terrible price.

Minsk, NATO enlargement, how NATO enlargement was done – swiftly, in spite of Russia’s repeated and consistent protests – can in no way justify an invasion.

But we also have to understand why a not insignificant number of Russians are fully convinced that Russia’s invasion is justified, and that Russia has been the victim of Western aggression.

The West has to reflect on whether Russia’s concerns were adequately dealt with, even as NATO expanded.

The West and NATO, in my view, were not uninvolved bystanders who had no role to play in the current situation.

Lessons for Small Countries

In the chessboard of Great Power Rivalry, what is the lesson for small countries, like Singapore?

Entangled in these historical events, are two important principles of international law.

First, Indivisible Security: A state should not enhance its security at the expense of another’s. Because one state’s security is inseparably linked to another’s.

The second principle, Self-Determination. In this context, the right of a state to choose its own military and political alliances.

Now, I make three observations on these two principles.

First, the two principles can contradict each other. One country’s self-determined source of security can be another country’s source of insecurity.

Second, you can argue from an international law perspective, on the inviolability of a country’s sovereignty. But, given a contradiction, each Power will pick one of these principles best suited for their interests, in that particular geopolitical context.

In the context of today’s conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has referred frequently to the indivisibility of security. He insists that Ukraine should not strengthen its security (by joining NATO) at the expense of Russia’s security. On the other hand, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has repeatedly affirmed that the right of Ukraine to choose its own security arrangements and alliances is a core principle that the US is committed to defend. So, the United States asserts Ukraine’s right to self-determination, while Russia asserts the principle of indivisible security. Ukraine’s security should not be at the expense of Russia’s security.

Let’s go back to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. We see the reverse.

Back then, when it was Cuba that was potentially posing a threat to the US, US President John F Kennedy spoke about halting Cuba’s offensive build-up of weapons in, I quote, “defense of our own security”, as they were, “a threat to world peace”.

In response, Soviet President Nikita Khrushchev dismissed America’s actions as, “undisguised interference” in the internal affairs of Cuba. In other words, Cuba is sovereign, and Cuba should be allowed to decide for itself.

So, when it came to Cuba, America emphasised the principle of indivisible security, and Russia emphasised the principle of sovereignty. The complete reversal is happening today. Both then, and now, neither Great Power accepted a potential threat at its doorstep.

I think it’s fair to say that in the future, these sorts of dynamics will continue. And both Great Powers cited the relevant principle that best suited them, to the position they wished to take.

Big countries do that frequently.

A third and final observation – small countries often pay a disproportionate price in geopolitical conflicts among Great Powers.

Depending on how you look at it, smaller countries can be said to have been either wilfully used as pawns, or just inadvertently caught between the powers, as collateral damage.

But there is no mistake that they are often the ones who pay the price.

Looking at the past few decades of conflict and tension between Russia and the West, it is the Ukrainians who are paying the price.

One thing about Ukraine is clear though. Its defence has been nothing short of heroic against a vastly superior power. A war that many thought would be over in days, has stretched to more than a year. Ukraine’s sense of national identity, purpose, and independence have now been forged in steel and blood. Whoever might have queried the artificiality of Ukraine as a state before the war, will have no doubts today that Ukraine’s sense of nationalism and statehood is completely formed. Ukraine’s spirit has become immeasurably stronger, and it is unlikely to be rolled over. There is a lot to admire about the way Ukraine has defended itself.

For small countries like Singapore, it is in our interest to have regional

structures that promote cooperation rather than rivalry in our region.

And understand that ultimately, we have to have the military means ourselves, and the social resilience, so that we can defend ourselves. Because others may help only if it suits their interests.

It is also critical for us to have a keen eye, keep a sober mind, and maintain a sharp analysis towards competitive geopolitical trends.

We have to look beyond the bluster, the headlines, and the ideologically-driven narratives, to understand the facts.

And finally, we must continue, as we always have, to act only and always in Singapore’s own interests, and stand up for the principles on which our interests are based. But it cannot just be self-interest. There must be basis in international law for these interests.