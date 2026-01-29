'I never thought I'd become a victim': How a healthcare worker lost about S$400,000 in an investment scam

SINGAPORE: A nightmare began for Ms Lim* (not her real name) in August last year, when she was added to a WhatsApp group.

What ensued was an elaborate investment scam which saw the healthcare worker lose about S$400,000 (US$316,200) in less than three months.

"I never thought I'd become the victim," she told reporters on Thursday (Jan 29).

"Perhaps it's because we live in such a safe country, a country with such a high degree of the rule of law. How would it be possible for scammers to operate in such a country?"

Ms Lim, who is in her 50s, was no stranger to investing, having done so over the years. She has invested in various products, including bonds, unit trusts, stocks and properties.

"In my family, I was the one who set the financial goals," she said.

THE SCAM

About the same time as when she reached out to a reputable trading platform, Ms Lim was added to a WhatsApp group named "Lion Capital Circle".

There were 80 members in the group, and they all had numbers with the Singapore country code +65.

"(Everything was communicated in) English. This was to give victims the impression that they were Singaporeans, and this was in a Singaporean setting," said Ms Lim.

A person would send daily investment advice on what stocks to buy and sell, and investors would share screenshots of the trades they made and the profits they earned.

One of the rules was that members should keep things secret from others outside the group.

"Apart from talking about stocks, they would discuss current affairs about the US economy," said Ms Lim. "You would not have felt that you were being cheated, but rather that you were in an investment course."

To add a veneer of legitimacy, the scammers claimed to have an office in Singapore and said they were working together with an investment company in Hong Kong.

"They gave us the link to check with the company to verify that the company is real," said Ms Lim.

"It was not only Singapore stocks. They also introduced stocks from Taiwan, from Malaysia. That's why for (investors) it looked very professional."