The rise of SIM card abuse: How overseas scammers pass off as local callers

SINGAPORE: When Christinah Heng answered a call in October from a local number she did not recognise, alarm bells did not ring.

The interior design boss, 53, will pick up local calls because of her line of work. In this instance, the caller, a “Mr Lee” claiming to be from a well-known school, spoke about a possible renovation project.

But the discussion turned to mattresses later, with Lee asking her to order in bulk from a Malaysian-based supplier. He said he could not do it himself because the principal had had a dispute with the supplier.

Then the supplier pressed her to pay upfront and offered a bulk discount along with a S$5,000 (US$3,900) commission.

At the time, she had not had any projects for a couple of months and was worried about her insurance premium and home loan.