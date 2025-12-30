Malaysian man accused of being scam caller that targeted Singaporeans from Cambodia-based call centre
Goh Eugene is linked to a Cambodia-based scam syndicate believed to be behind at least S$41 million in losses.
SINGAPORE: A man linked to a Cambodia-based scam syndicate believed to be behind at least S$41 million (US$31.9 million) in losses was charged on Tuesday (Dec 30).
Malaysian Goh Eugene, 24, is alleged to be a member of an organised criminal group based in Phnom Penh that perpetrated government official impersonation scams. He was arrested by the police at Woodlands Checkpoint while entering Singapore on Sunday.
Goh was handed one count of facilitating the offence of cheating in furtherance of the illegal purpose of a locally linked organised criminal group.
According to his charge sheet, on or around Sep 9, 2025, Goh was a scam caller targeting and cheating victims in Singapore from a call centre in Phnom Penh.
After he was charged, Goh was remanded for investigations.
If convicted, he may face up to five years' jail, a fine of up to S$100,000, or both.
Goh's case will return to court on Jan 6.
The group Goh is linked to is believed to be responsible for at least 438 reported government official impersonation scam cases resulting in at least S$41 million in losses, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Monday.
The scam syndicate operated from a compound in Phnom Penh and was disrupted during a joint operation by the SPF and the Cambodian National Police on Sep 9 this year.
As part of investigations, SPF earlier issued prohibition of disposal orders and seized assets linked to the group.
A total of 30 suspected members of the group, comprising 24 Singaporeans and six Malaysians, remain wanted by SPF.
The 24 Singaporeans are: Ng Wei Liang, Andrew Tay Jing An, Finan Siow, Francis Tan Thuan Heng, Jonathan Pek Ser Siang, Lam Yong Yan, Leon Chia Tee Song, Lim Ee Siong, Wong Yao Zong, Clarence Ng Jun Rong, Dilwin Tay Meng Wei, Dinesh, Kiang Wayne, Lam An Tuyen Daniel, Lim Jing En Kyan, Neo Zhi Bin, Ngiam Siow Jui, Phua Sheng Kai Audric, Poh Yang Ting, Sim Zong Yuan, Tan Darren, Tan Kai Siang, Tan Li Sen and Xavier Kho Yong Jun.
The six Malaysians are: Tang Soon Fai, Kang Liang Yee, Tang Soon Wah, Hoe Ming Wei, Pang Han Ee and Yip Chee Hoe.