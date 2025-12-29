Malaysian linked to Cambodia-based scam syndicate arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint, to be charged in court

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old Malaysian man linked to a Cambodia-based scam syndicate was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint on Sunday (Dec 28).

Goh Eugene is believed to be a member of an organised criminal group based in Phnom Penh, which was purportedly involved in government official impersonation scams targeting Singapore victims, the police said in a news release on Monday.

He was arrested by the police while entering Singapore.

His identity was established through ongoing investigations against the organised criminal group, said the police.

The police also said the organised criminal group is believed to be responsible for at least 438 reported government official impersonation scam cases involving losses of at least S$41 million (US$31.9 million).

The group operated from a scam compound in Phnom Penh and was disrupted during a joint operation by SPF and the Cambodian National Police on Sep 9.

As part of ongoing investigations, SPF earlier issued prohibition of disposal orders and seized assets linked to the group.

Goh will be charged in court on Tuesday for one count of facilitating the commission of a serious offence, in furtherance of the illegal purpose of a locally linked organised criminal group.

If convicted, he may face up to five years’ jail, a fine of up to S$100,000, or both.

SPF added that a total of 30 suspects, comprising 24 Singaporeans and six Malaysians, remain at large.

The 24 Singaporeans are: Ng Wei Liang, Andrew Tay Jing An, Finan Siow, Francis Tan Thuan Heng, Jonathan Pek Ser Siang, Lam Yong Yan, Leon Chia Tee Song, Lim Ee Siong, Wong Yao Zong, Clarence Ng Jun Rong, Dilwin Tay Meng Wei, Dinesh, Kiang Wayne, Lam An Tuyen Daniel, Lim Jing En Kyan, Neo Zhi Bin, Ngiam Siow Jui, Phua Sheng Kai Audric, Poh Yang Ting, Sim Zong Yuan, Tan Darren, Tan Kai Siang, Tan Li Sen, Xavier Kho Yong Jun.

The six Malaysians are: Tang Soon Fai, Kang Liang Yee, Tang Soon Wah, Hoe Ming Wei, Pang Han Ee, Yip Chee Hoe.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or +65 6255 0000 for overseas callers, or submit information online.

"All information received will be kept strictly confidential," said the police.