Sentosa Development Corporation to get new chairman, six new board members from Apr 1

SINGAPORE: The Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) will have a new chairman and six new board members from Wednesday (Apr 1).

The new appointments are part of a series of board changes across several government agencies under the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), it announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Mr Edmund Koh Kian Chew will replace Mr Bob Tan Beng Hai, who is relinquishing his role as SDC’s chairman after serving its board for seven years. Mr Koh is currently the deputy chairman of SDC.

“I am delighted to welcome Mr Edmund Koh as the incoming chairman,” said Dr Beh Swan Gin, permanent secretary for MTI.

“Mr Koh brings with him a wealth of experience that will position him well to take Sentosa into its next chapter of growth and development,” he said.