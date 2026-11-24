About 220 Seatrium employees to lose jobs as group consolidates global yard network
The exercise is Seatrium's first workforce restructuring since it was formed in 2023 from the merger of Sembcorp Marine and Keppel Offshore & Marine.
SINGAPORE: Offshore, marine and energy group Seatrium is retrenching about 220 employees in Singapore as part of a workforce restructuring exercise following the consolidation of its global yard network.
In a statement on its website on Tuesday (Nov 24), the group said that it was accelerating the optimisation of its Singapore facilities and three yards – Benoi Yard, Pioneer Yard and Tuas Yard – will sharpen their focus on "best-fit work" to support its global projects.
Its Admiralty Yard has also been progressively scaled down and will be returned to the government as planned in 2028, Seatrium said.
Following these changes, Seatrium said that it had conducted a "thorough review and restructuring of its workforce" to support its evolving operating model and pursue growth opportunities in a changing environment.
"Approximately 2 per cent of its Singapore workforce will be reduced as a result of the exercise," it added.
This amounts to about 220 employees, Seatrium told CNA.
The group, formed after the 2023 merger of Keppel Offshore & Marine and Sembcorp Marine, said that this was its first workforce restructuring exercise since then.
"These changes are distinct from the usual workforce movements that routinely evolve according to project lifecycles, mobilisation requirements and workload demands," it added.
Seatrium said that it had reviewed redeployment opportunities, workforce upskilling initiatives and other workforce optimisation measures before undertaking the exercise.
Seatrium also said it had "invested heavily" in employee training, spending almost S$7 million (US$5.4 million) in 2025 and delivering more than 600,000 training hours globally across technical, leadership and capability-building programmes.
However, some roles are no longer aligned with Seatrium's operating model and organisational structure due to "the rapid pace of changes in its operating environment and the streamlining of its footprint", the group added.
TASK FORCE, UNION SUPPORTING AFFECTED EMPLOYEES
The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a separate statement on Tuesday that Seatrium had engaged the Seatrium Employees' Union (SEU) about the exercise.
The Taskforce for Responsible Retrenchment and Employment Facilitation, comprising MOM, the Skills and Workforce Development Agency, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), and NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute, said that it is working closely with Seatrium and SEU to support affected employees.
The task force added on Tuesday that the company and union had worked together to provide a retrenchment package in line with the Tripartite Advisory on Managing Excess Manpower and Responsible Retrenchment.
"Our priority is to ensure that affected employees are treated fairly and supported in finding new employment."
It added that Seatrium is also facilitating internal redeployment opportunities and working with e2i and a career transition services provider to provide employment assistance, including job matching and career coaching, to those affected.
Seatrium's chief executive officer Chris Ong said that the group was ensuring it had the right capabilities, skills and operating models to compete in a rapidly evolving industry and support its ambitions.
"While these decisions are difficult, and the transition will not be straightforward, I am confident Seatrium’s proven tenacity will ensure we emerge stronger," he added.
SEU's president Atyyah Hassan said that the union was engaged early in the process and worked closely with Seatrium throughout the exercise.
"Outplacement support will be provided by Seatrium and the union to all affected employees, and SEU's priority will be to safeguard the interests of affected employees and strengthen the support available to them," she added.
Seatrium said that it does not expect the exercise to disrupt its ongoing operations or project execution.
Headquartered and listed in Singapore, it operates across 15 countries and employs more than 24,000 people.
It has been progressively consolidating its yard network from 15 facilities in 2023 to 11 today.
In the company's sustainability report, it had around 11,100 employees in Singapore during the 2025 financial year.