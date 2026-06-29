More seniors level up with esports pro training aimed at boosting reflexes, digital skills

OCBC will contribute S$100,000 (US$80,000) over two years to fund 2,400 coaching sessions, which will be conducted at gaming facilities in Bishan, Pasir Ris and Jurong West.

"Flower-arranging, mahjong or painting are the kinds of activities often cited as ways to promote active ageing'. But why not deploy technology?" Said the bank's group CEO Tan Teck Long.

"The likes of Counter Strike 2 or Nintendo-based fitness titles blend gaming technology, physical activity, cognitive engagement, and social interaction in one attractive package."

An inaugural cohort of 100 seniors will kick off the programme, with another 100 joining in the following year. Coaching will be conducted in groups of eight to 10 participants, and up to 40 per cent of seniors from the first cohort will return to mentor new participants.

"We will be training our seniors on all the various games. This is not only fun … this also helps with their eyes and hands coordination. It's also a way to create a competitive (aspect) to encourage them and motivate them to pick up esports," said Mr Phil Loh, head of the charity’s integrated community case provider.



Beyond recreation, Mr Loh said esports can help seniors become more comfortable with technology. He said: "It's a gateway to introduce them into the digital world."

Lions Befrienders plans to hold an esports and exercise-gaming competition among its active ageing centres in November. Selected participants will go on to represent the organisation at this year's Silver Showdown, Singapore's senior esports tournament, in December.

SUPPORTING ACTIVE AGEING

Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo said esports can play a meaningful role in Singapore's active ageing efforts.

"Active ageing is not just about the body. It's about the mind as well, and about staying connected in a changing world," he said.

“I'm glad that the new senior esports programme will take this one step further to bring more of our seniors, especially our male seniors, closer, and together build new friendships, new communities."

Mr Neo noted that many seniors who have participated in esports activities have reported improvements in reflexes, teamwork and strategic thinking, while also gaining confidence using digital technology.

The initiative comes as Singapore prepares to become a "super-aged" society, with more than one in five residents aged 65 or older. By 2030, one in four citizens will be at least 65.

The government has increasingly promoted active ageing to help seniors remain healthy, socially connected and engaged in their communities.

Last year, Sport Singapore organised the inaugural Seniors National Games as part of SG60 celebrations, drawing more than 4,500 participants from 110 active ageing centres. Participants competed in adaptive sports including boccia, disc golf, ladder toss, seated floorball and sport stacking. Organisers hope to expand participation to 5,000 seniors this year.

Singapore also held its first senior esports tournament, Silver Showdown, in October last year. In January, the country's first esports club dedicated to seniors opened at Bishan Community Club.

Lions Befrienders says it plans to roll out more esports activities across all of its active ageing centres.