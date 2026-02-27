SG Culture Pass book buys: 1,500 SingLit titles at 40 outlets islandwide

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans can choose from about 1,500 Singapore literature (SingLit) titles and use their SG Culture Pass credits to pay for these books from Mar 1.

The credits can be used at nine participating bookstores across some 40 outlets islandwide.

Eligible titles include fiction, poetry, plays and literary short essays in English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil that are authored by a Singaporean or permanent resident, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said on Friday (Feb 27).

These books can be identified by the official SG Culture Pass sticker on the cover, and the eligible titles offered will differ among the bookstores.

Buyers will have to log in to their SG Culture Pass account on the official website to pay for the books.

If they do not have enough credits to cover the full amount, the remaining balance can be paid using cash, credit card or other available payment methods at the bookstore.

No refunds will be provided for books bought using the credits, which are valid for use until the end of 2028.