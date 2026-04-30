‘Shadow AI’ emerging as major cybersecurity threat, says DEF CON hacking conference founder

SINGAPORE: A growing but often overlooked cyber risk is emerging as employees turn to unauthorised artificial intelligence (AI) tools to get work done.

“It used to be ‘shadow IT’. People want to get work done, so they install some software that they shouldn't and the company's at risk,” said DEF CON founder Jeff Moss on Wednesday (Apr 29).

“Now, people are installing AI agents … because of the pressure to perform. But what they don't realise a lot of times is, that data you're giving the system goes back up to the manufacturer and is used to train (AI models),” he told CNA’s Singapore Tonight programme.

He warned that this threat of “shadow AI” could expose sensitive corporate data, even as organisations focus on more traditional cyber threats.

Mr Moss was speaking on the second day of the inaugural DEF CON Singapore convention, which aims to grow the ethical hacking community by bringing together hackers and cybersecurity experts to test and challenge systems like police robots and drones.

Originally launched in the United States in 1993, DEF CON has become one of the world’s largest and most influential hacking conventions.

Singapore’s Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) partnered with DEF CON to bring it to Southeast Asia for the first time. It was held alongside the Milipol TechX Summit 2026 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

The Singapore debut drew about 3,000 participants, with around a quarter coming from across the region, including Australia, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines, said Mr Moss.

He said organisers were unsure what to expect from the local crowd, but were surprised by the mix.

“We were expecting maybe lots of students, but we also got a lot of career professionals,” he noted.

“It turns out they just had a great time getting their hands on the technology, tearing things apart and getting to play with things that they wouldn't normally have time for.”