US defence chief Hegseth calls on PM Wong ahead of Shangri-La Dialogue, reaffirms ties with Singapore

SINGAPORE: United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirmed strong Singapore-US ties during a call with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (May 29) ahead of this year's Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's top security summit.

The call, held at the Istana, was attended by Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing and Minister of State for Defence Desmond Choo, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said.

Mr Hegseth is in Singapore from Friday to Saturday for the 23rd edition of the Shangri-La Dialogue.

During the call, Mr Wong and Mr Hegseth noted the 60th anniversary of Singapore-US diplomatic relations and reaffirmed "the mutually beneficial and longstanding bilateral defence partnership" between Singapore and the US, said MINDEF.

"They exchanged views on geopolitical developments and regional security issues, and reiterated their shared commitment to regional peace, stability, and prosperity," MINDEF added.

Mr Hegseth affirmed the US' continued support for the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) training in the US and Mr Wong highlighted Singapore's longstanding support for the US' presence in the region.

Separately, Mr Hegseth met his defence counterpart Mr Chan for lunch at Shangri-La Hotel on Friday afternoon, where they discussed global and regional security developments and how both countries can strengthen defence cooperation, said MINDEF.

Mr Chan also expressed appreciation for the US’ longstanding support for the SAF training in the US, as well as for the SAF’s technology access.

"Secretary Hegseth’s visit underscores the strength of the bilateral defence partnership between Singapore and the US," said MINDEF.