Singapore Airlines and Air China sign MOU to deepen cooperation, expand codeshare services
Under the agreement, the airlines could expand their codeshare partnership to additional routes between Singapore and mainland China, within China and to destinations beyond the two countries.
SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Air China on Monday (Jun 29) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) establishing a commercial joint venture partnership.
In a joint media release, the two airlines said the partnership will allow them to deepen their collaboration and offer customers more travel options and flexibility.
The agreement covers the potential expansion of the airlines' codeshare partnership to additional routes between Singapore and mainland China, within China and beyond the two countries.
"The airlines plan to coordinate flight schedules, explore joint fare products, and pursue joint marketing and revenue-sharing arrangements," they said.
These initiatives are subject to the relevant regulatory approvals.
The carriers also intend to bolster links between their frequent flyer programmes and exchange best practices in areas such as ground handling, catering and in-flight service.
The airlines began codesharing on selected flights in 2016, and currently codeshare on services between Singapore and Beijing, Chengdu, Chongqing and Shanghai.
SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong said the company is pleased to embark on the "strategic partnership" with Air China.
"Together, we will offer customers more travel options, seamless connections, and enhanced convenience on flights between Singapore and China, and across our combined networks," Mr Goh said.
"Our partnership will also support the growth of tourism, business and cultural exchanges, strengthening economic and people-to-people ties while fostering deeper connections and shared opportunities between Singapore and China," he added.
Air China's president, Mr Qu Guangji, said that both airlines enjoy a solid foundation of long-standing cooperation as they are both members of Star Alliance.
Star Alliance is a global airline alliance comprising 26 member airlines.
"We will further deepen our bilateral partnership, broaden the scope of codeshare arrangements, enhance frequent flyer programme synergies and vigorously promote our joint venture initiatives," Mr Qu said.