Tickets for Singapore's ASEAN football championship semi-final first-leg match against Thailand on sale Aug 12

SINGAPORE: Tickets for Singapore's ASEAN football championship semi-final first-leg match against Thailand will go on sale on Wednesday (Aug 12).

Sales of the tickets will start at 11am.

The tickets will be available exclusively through the online sales channel - Tickethotline, with no box office or on-site ticket sales, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said in a press release on Tuesday.

The eagerly anticipated first-leg clash will take place on Aug 15 at the Jalan Besar Stadium at 9pm. The second leg will be on Aug 18 at Bangkok's Rajamangala Stadium.

Prices for the first-leg match tickets are S$49 (US$38) for Category 1 and S$35 for Category 2.

FAS said the prices reflect "the knockout stage of the competition".

The prices do not include ticketing fees of S$1.20 per ticket and a 5 per cent transaction fee.

FAS also said that all away ticket allocations for the match on Saturday have been purchased in full by their Thai counterparts and are managed directly by them.

Supporters seeking away tickets should contact the Football Association of Thailand directly at contact [at] thaiassociationsingapore.org, FAS said.