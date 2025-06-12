Some Singapore attractions see fewer local visitors this June school holidays
The strong Singapore dollar may have enticed more holidaymakers to travel abroad, according to one venue operator.
SINGAPORE: Some attractions in the nation are seeing a dip in local visitors this June school holidays compared with the same period last year.
Snow City Singapore, for instance, has experienced a 20 per cent on-year drop in visitors in the first 10 days of the month.
Its general manager Norazani Shaiddin said the strong Singapore dollar could have enticed more holidaymakers to travel abroad this year.
“Maybe it is due to new pockets of attractions that have surfaced in the neighbouring (cities) like Johor Bahru. Perhaps people can go as far as up to Korea due to very affordable airfares for them to travel,” he told CNA.
Locals currently make up 55 per cent of customers visiting the snow centre, up from about 35 per cent three years ago, said Mr Norazani.
He added that the facility is working on new experiences to attract patrons.
Snow City previously refreshed its offerings by launching a three-storey high revamped luge area last October. It also added a gallery in February this year featuring ice sculptures.
Additionally, it has introduced combined ticket packages that offer joint admission with the Science Centre Singapore, located next door.
The snow centre is among local attractions exploring new initiatives and unique experiences to entice customers as they seek to improve footfall.
DEALS AND EXPERIENCES
Over in Boat Quay, Kulnari Mystery Golf is similarly looking at more varieties in its offerings after it experienced a 30 per cent decrease in total visitors on-year for the June holiday period.
Locals make up approximately 80 per cent of its customer base.
The miniature golf course said it is seeking to improve business by providing a space for corporate team-building events and tapping into growing demand for Instagram-worthy experiences.
It also has a bar on its premises for cocktail workshops or for patrons to dine after playing its signature 1920s-themed murder mystery miniature golf game.
At the Museum of Ice Cream in Dempsey, ticket deals, annual memberships and events are offered to encourage return visits.
The attraction reopened two months ago following a revamp.
New features include a refresh of some of its 14 different interactive rooms for visitors to explore and five buffet stations offering unlimited servings of 19 different flavours of ice cream.
It also conducts ice cream making classes and offers venue rental packages for parties, corporate events and team-building workshops.
The museum is currently offering promotional ticket prices for Singapore residents and updated pricing for its annual membership programme that is open to all visitors.
A revamped ticket category was also introduced as part of the refresh, with VIP passes allowing visitors express entry to the attraction, as well as a gift bag and access to activities conducted by the museum.
While local visitor numbers have remained steady, the firm’s head of revenue and growth Prakash T. said the museum tries to encourage patrons to visit again.
“I would say most people have been here … at least once, but to get them coming back again, that's when we do (a) refresh,” said Mr Prakash.
"We also do a lot of activities and classes that would encourage people to come back and visit us.”