Some Singapore attractions see fewer local visitors this June school holidays

SINGAPORE: Some attractions in the nation are seeing a dip in local visitors this June school holidays compared with the same period last year.

Snow City Singapore, for instance, has experienced a 20 per cent on-year drop in visitors in the first 10 days of the month.

Its general manager Norazani Shaiddin said the strong Singapore dollar could have enticed more holidaymakers to travel abroad this year.

“Maybe it is due to new pockets of attractions that have surfaced in the neighbouring (cities) like Johor Bahru. Perhaps people can go as far as up to Korea due to very affordable airfares for them to travel,” he told CNA.