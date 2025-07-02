Singapore and Cambodia to deepen partnerships in renewable energy, carbon markets: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong discussed "several priority areas of cooperation" - including renewable energy and agri-trade - with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet in Phnom Penh on Wednesday (Jul 2).

Mr Wong is in Cambodia for an introductory visit. Following a ceremonial welcome, he met with with Mr Hun Manet, where they "reaffirmed the excellent ties between Singapore and Cambodia", Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement.

MFA noted that 2025 marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"The Leaders agreed on the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including trade and investment, people-to-people exchanges, human capital development, renewable energy, carbon credits, agri-food cooperation, and the development of the ASEAN power grid," said MFA.

"They also reaffirmed Singapore and Cambodia’s commitment to maintaining ASEAN solidarity and unity, and building an ASEAN that is more prosperous, peaceful and interconnected."

Mr Hun Manet also hosted an official lunch in honour of Mr Wong.

In his toast speech, Mr Wong said that the two countries are working together to build a "greener and more interconnected ASEAN" by deepening cooperation in renewable energy. He noted Singapore's project to import low-carbon electricity from Cambodia, "one of the key building blocks for the ASEAN Power Grid".

Mr Wong also said that the two countries are working together on "high-quality carbon markets", including an implementation agreement on carbon credits.

"This will mobilise financing for clean-energy projects, uplift rural communities and improve livelihoods, while enabling both our countries to hit our net-zero goals," he said.

Deepened collaboration in agri-trade will mutually benefit Singapore and Cambodia, as Singapore imports almost all its food, while the latter is a key agricultural exporter, Mr Wong said.

Singapore and Cambodia will also "continue to strengthen ASEAN centrality and unity", Mr Wong said.

"In this uncertain global environment, it is more important than ever for ASEAN to stay cohesive, uphold open channels of dialogue, and work together to resolve our differences peacefully.

"Only then can we preserve our relevance, and continue advancing the region’s collective interests."