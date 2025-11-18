Singapore and China face common challenges, entering new phase of development: Josephine Teo

SINGAPORE: Singapore and China face common challenges and transformative leadership must evolve to meet them, said Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo on Tuesday (Nov 18).

Both societies now face “the challenges of success”, said Mrs Teo, speaking at the 10th Singapore-China Forum on Leadership.

“How to sustain growth as our populations age and meet the rising social expectations, and also how to preserve cohesion amidst uncertainty,” she added.

The first common challenge is upgrading the economy and sustaining growth engines, said Mrs Teo.

Both Singapore and China are entering a new phase of development, she added, noting that old growth engines like labour expansion, capital accumulation and catch-up industrialisation have “run their course”.

“Economic upgrading is not just about technology or capital. It is ultimately about people,” she said.

“Both countries must reskill workers, rejuvenate enterprises and keep up confidence that progress will remain within the reach of every citizen.”

The second challenge Singapore and China have in common is keeping up youth aspirations and societal momentum, said Mrs Teo.

Across the world, many youths now question whether effort still leads to opportunity, she said, noting the “tangping” phenomenon in China.

In Singapore, many young people also express concerns about the cost of living, the pressure to perform and the uncertainty of progress, she added.

“The challenge for leadership is to counter resignation with hope through timely interventions to meet the needs of our youths and channelling their efforts to causes they find meaningful,” said Mrs Teo.

And the last challenge the two countries have in common is ensuring trusted leadership, she added.

In both Singapore and China, the foundation of trusted leadership “lies in unwavering moral integrity” and a “deep commitment” to core values, she said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has underscored the importance of moral character in leadership, while Singapore’s founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew articulated the country’s “vision” of inclusivity and respect for diversity, Mrs Teo noted.

“As we navigate the complexities of the 21st century, our common challenge remains. And that is how do we cultivate leaders who not only uphold these values but also inspire trust in an increasingly interconnected world?” she added.

In Singapore, unity is achieved through integration, not assimilation, said Mrs Teo. “Our ethos is … to seek unity without an expectation of uniformity.”

Through the forum, Singapore hopes to strengthen transformative leadership through three pillars – cultivating partnerships for high-quality development, building a shared future with its people and developing future-oriented leaders grounded in values, she added.