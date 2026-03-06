Singapore ready to enter new chapter in relations with Japan, deepen ties with China and South Korea: Sim Ann
Singapore hopes Japan will find ways to resolve its outstanding wartime issues, says the Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.
SINGAPORE: Singapore is ready to enter a new chapter in its relations with Japan, as it deepens ties and cooperation with Northeast Asian partners China and South Korea, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sim Ann said on Friday (Mar 6).
Speaking at a Business China event, she noted that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit Japan later in March, as part of his introductory visits across the Asia-Pacific region.
The occasion will mark 60 years of diplomatic ties between Singapore and Japan, she said, adding that Singapore looks forward to further collaboration in areas including the digital economy, green transition and security.
Singapore believes it would benefit the region if Japan deepens cooperation with more Asian partners and contributes more to peace, stability and prosperity in APAC, said Ms Sim in Mandarin.
“At the same time, we recognise that the severity of the damage and suffering caused by Japan during World War II continues to create difficult historical issues in parts of Asia,” she said, adding that these issues must be handled with sensitivity.
After 80 years, the passing of generations and shifts in the broader strategic environment, Singapore hopes that Japan will consider how to put these outstanding issues to rest, said Ms Sim.
Doing so would allow Japan to contribute even more to the region and help build an open and inclusive regional architecture, she added.
“This reflects Singapore’s long-standing view that honest remembrance and continued efforts at reconciliation can strengthen regional trust.”
With an evolving geopolitical landscape, expanding and deepening regional engagement is not optional for Singapore, but strategic and essential, she said.
While the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) remains the cornerstone of Singapore’s foreign policy, Singapore cannot engage ASEAN alone, Ms Sim said. Some of its key partners – China, South Korea and Japan – are in Northeast Asia, whose growing importance reflects a broader shift in the global economy.
“Asia is no longer defined principally by its role in global production networks. It has emerged as a major centre of consumption, innovation and capital formation in its own right,” she said.
These three key partners and ASEAN, often referred to as ASEAN+3, account for 28 per cent of global final demand, making it the world’s largest collective market, she added, noting that this reflects a rebalancing of the global economy towards the region.
NORTHEAST ASIA PARTNERS
As the world’s second-largest economy and a leader in several sectors, China plays a particularly consequential role among Singapore’s partners, given its scale, proximity and influence in regional and global developments, said Ms Sim.
Singapore and China marked 35 years of diplomatic relations in 2025, and China was the first non-ASEAN country Mr Wong visited after becoming prime minister.
Singapore serves Chinese businesses as a regional gateway to ASEAN markets, while Singapore companies are consistently encouraged to engage the Chinese market, said Ms Sim.
“China has spoken of its role as a responsible major power. Given China’s scale and weight, its policies have significant influence on regional and global stability,” she said. “In this period of heightened uncertainty, China can help anchor confidence in the international system.”
On South Korea, Ms Sim noted that President Lee Jae Myung made a state visit to Singapore earlier this week. The two countries are among each other's top 10 trading partners and share similarities in their developmental experience as “Asian tigers” – advanced, trade-dependent economies that value innovation and openness.
“We share a common goal to uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system,” she said, adding that South Korea plays an increasingly important role as a major trading nation with deep links across global supply chains.
Ms Sim then outlined Singapore’s long history with Japan.
In the 19th century, Japanese traders formed a small but distinct community in Singapore, then a growing port city. Then came the Japanese Occupation during World War II, when people of all races suffered hardship and violence.
“The Chinese community, in particular, experienced severe reprisals due to their strong support for China’s anti-Japanese war efforts – the most horrific was the Sook Ching operation, in which tens of thousands of innocent civilians lost their lives,” she said.
“These tragic events are clearly documented and transmitted through memorials, exhibitions and our history texts, so that each generation understands what happened. We remember this history not to reopen wounds, but to ensure we never lose sight of its lessons.”
She noted that disinformation videos recently circulated online, falsely claiming Singapore had changed its stance on Japan under external and domestic pressure.
After independence, Singapore had to decide how to move forward, balancing demands from Singaporeans that wartime suffering be acknowledged. The issue was resolved bilaterally in 1966, when Japan provided S$50 million in grants and special loans – opening the way for Japan to participate in building modern Singapore.
Today, more than 5,300 Japanese companies operate in Singapore, employing more than 100,000 Singaporeans.
“Now we are ready to enter a new chapter in our relations,” Ms Sim said.