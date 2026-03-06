Singapore ready to enter new chapter in relations with Japan, deepen ties with China and South Korea: Sim Ann

SINGAPORE: Singapore is ready to enter a new chapter in its relations with Japan, as it deepens ties and cooperation with Northeast Asian partners China and South Korea, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sim Ann said on Friday (Mar 6).

Speaking at a Business China event, she noted that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit Japan later in March, as part of his introductory visits across the Asia-Pacific region.

The occasion will mark 60 years of diplomatic ties between Singapore and Japan, she said, adding that Singapore looks forward to further collaboration in areas including the digital economy, green transition and security.

Singapore believes it would benefit the region if Japan deepens cooperation with more Asian partners and contributes more to peace, stability and prosperity in APAC, said Ms Sim in Mandarin.

“At the same time, we recognise that the severity of the damage and suffering caused by Japan during World War II continues to create difficult historical issues in parts of Asia,” she said, adding that these issues must be handled with sensitivity.

After 80 years, the passing of generations and shifts in the broader strategic environment, Singapore hopes that Japan will consider how to put these outstanding issues to rest, said Ms Sim.

Doing so would allow Japan to contribute even more to the region and help build an open and inclusive regional architecture, she added.

“This reflects Singapore’s long-standing view that honest remembrance and continued efforts at reconciliation can strengthen regional trust.”

With an evolving geopolitical landscape, expanding and deepening regional engagement is not optional for Singapore, but strategic and essential, she said.

While the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) remains the cornerstone of Singapore’s foreign policy, Singapore cannot engage ASEAN alone, Ms Sim said. Some of its key partners – China, South Korea and Japan – are in Northeast Asia, whose growing importance reflects a broader shift in the global economy.

“Asia is no longer defined principally by its role in global production networks. It has emerged as a major centre of consumption, innovation and capital formation in its own right,” she said.

These three key partners and ASEAN, often referred to as ASEAN+3, account for 28 per cent of global final demand, making it the world’s largest collective market, she added, noting that this reflects a rebalancing of the global economy towards the region.