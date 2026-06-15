New Singapore Cruise Centre terminal at Harbourfront to open in July, ferry operators to move in 2 phases
Travellers heading to Batam and other Indonesian destinations will need to use the new terminal from July. There will be no changes to ferry routes and schedules.
SINGAPORE: Ferry operators are set to begin operations at the new Harbourfront terminal from July, with the move being done in two phases.
The Singapore Cruise Centre said in a press release on Monday (Jun 15) that all ferry and cruise operations will be relocated to its new HarbourFront terminal in two phases in July.
The new terminal, housed in a red terracotta building, is located at 5 HarbourFront Avenue, 70m away from the existing terminal within Harbourfront Centre. It is also directly across the entrance of the Reef at King’s Dock condominium and behind Harbourfront Tower 2, facing the sea.
In October 2025, it was announced that HarbourFront Centre would close in the second half of 2026 to be redeveloped into a 33-storey building with office and retail spaces, which would not include the ferry and cruise terminal.
The cruise centre said that Batam Fast Ferry will start operations from the new terminal from Jul 7, while all remaining ferry operators – Horizon Fast Ferry, Majestic Fast Ferry, Sindo Ferry and Indo Falcon Shipping & Travel, as well as cruise operations – will follow from Jul 15.
There will be no changes to ferry routes, destinations served and scheduling as a result of the move.
Ferry and cruise berth locations also remain unchanged.
Ferry services to destinations in Indonesia, including Batam Centre, Harbour Bay, Sekupang, Tanjung Balai (Karimun), Gold Coast and Nirup Island, as well as international cruise operations, will continue as usual.
The cruise centre said that passengers may reach the new terminal via HarbourFront MRT station Exit B. They are also encouraged to use public transport to the terminal since parking spaces are limited.
There will be sheltered walkways serving the pedestrian route to the new terminal as well as to the MRT station and VivoCity mall.
The new Singapore Cruise Centre (HarbourFront) terminal features upgraded infrastructure and technology-enabled services designed to enhance the passenger experience, the company said, with more details on its amenities and offerings to be announced at its official opening later this year.
HarbourFront Centre was known as the World Trade Centre when it officially opened in 1978, with a ferry terminal as part of it.
In 2003, the World Trade Centre was renovated and reopened as HarbourFront Centre.