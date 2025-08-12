Singapore to deliver ninth tranche of humanitarian aid to Gaza

SINGAPORE: Singapore will deliver a ninth tranche of humanitarian aid to Gaza, consisting of medical and food supplies.

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Tuesday (Aug 12) that it has deployed a Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) C-130 transport aircraft to Jordan.

"At the invitation of the Jordanian government, the C-130 will conduct airdrop operations alongside other foreign air forces to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza," said MINDEF.

The aid comprises medical supplies from the Ministry of Health and food supplies from non-governmental organisations (NGOs), including Humanity Matters, Caritas Humanitarian Aid and Relief Initiatives Singapore, Mercy Relief, and the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation.

MINDEF added that the delivery of these supplies is coordinated through the Changi Regional Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Coordination Centre.

A total of 58 defence and military personnel were deployed in support of this humanitarian effort, MINDEF said.

Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamed, Minister of State for Defence Desmond Choo, Charge d’Affaires at the Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Singapore Qais Biltaji, Singapore’s Non-Resident Ambassador to Jordan Shamsher Zaman, and Singapore’s Representative to the Palestinian Authority Hawazi Daipi were present at the send-off ceremony for the aircraft at Paya Lebar Air Base.

Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim also attended, meeting with representatives from the participating NGOs.

This latest tranche of aid comes just two days after Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) expressed concern over Israel’s plans to expand military operations in Gaza.

On Aug 10, MFA called the proposed expansion "a dangerous and unacceptable course of action that will lead to more mass displacement of civilians and exacerbate the already dire humanitarian crisis".

"The Israeli government must immediately facilitate the full and unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid," said an MFA spokesperson.

"All parties must protect civilian infrastructure and civilians, especially those accessing humanitarian supplies, in accordance with international humanitarian law."