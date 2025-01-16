Global trade tensions and shifts could benefit Singapore, but uncertainties remain in 2025: Analysts

SINGAPORE: Singapore is set for a more challenging growth outlook this year, after ending 2024 on a strong footing, analysts said.

Singapore's growth forecast for 2025 is projected to slow to between 1 and 3 per cent, lower than the 4 per cent growth last year.

Significant downside risks to the outlook include geopolitical tensions, an anticipated slowdown in China, and uncertainty in the United States when President-elect Donald Trump takes office, the observers added.

But they highlighted bright spots in trade-related services and the manufacturing sector.