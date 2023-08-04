Singapore fintech body cites 'complex issue' after drawing flak for supporting ferrying workers by lorry

SINGAPORE: The Singapore FinTech Association (SFA) on Friday (Aug 4) said worker safety was a "complex issue", when asked to respond to criticism over signing a joint statement supporting the practice of transporting workers on the back of lorries.

“Ensuring the safety of workers across Singapore is paramount. This is a complex issue that requires a long-term solution driven by collective effort across both public and business sectors," said an SFA spokesperson.

It did not answer questions from CNA on why it decided to sign the statement, which was issued on Tuesday.

SFA says on its website that its goal is to promote engagement in the financial technology ecosystem through events, membership programmes and knowledge sharing. It has more than 800 corporate members and more than 1,000 industry professionals in its network.

The association was among 25 business groups that issued the Tuesday statement. They include the Association of Small & Medium Enterprises, Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Singapore Contractors Association Limited.