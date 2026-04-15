Singapore responds to US probe, says it does not condone forced labour in supply chains

SINGAPORE: Singapore has told the United States that it does not condone the use of forced labour in supply chains and has a comprehensive framework to enforce against such illegal practices within its borders, as it responded to two US trade investigations.

In written submissions on Wednesday (Apr 15), the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) addressed separate probes by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) – one into alleged structural excess capacity in manufacturing sectors, and the other on the effectiveness of Singapore’s measures to prevent the import of goods produced with forced labour.

MTI highlighted the strength and balance of Singapore’s economic relationship with Washington.

“The US has enjoyed a consistent trade surplus with Singapore for over 20 years,” MTI said, describing bilateral trade as mutually beneficial and market-driven.

LAWS AGAINST FORCED LABOUR

Singapore is among 60 economies, including Australia, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and the United Kingdom, named in the USTR probe into whether they have taken sufficient steps to prevent the import of goods produced with forced labour.

In its written submission, MTI said Singapore takes a “firm stance” against forced labour and has a comprehensive legal and enforcement framework to tackle such practices domestically.

Forced labour is criminalised under the Penal Code, while the Prevention of Human Trafficking Act defines it as a form of exploitation and provides for penalties against offenders.

Relevant government agencies such as the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Singapore Police Force investigate complaints that allege any breaches of domestic laws, MTI said.

Workers can also report suspected abuses through an MOM hotline, non-governmental organisations or to the police.

Singapore also emphasised its tripartite model, involving the government, employers and unions, as a key pillar of labour protection. This framework ensures that workers are informed of their rights, employers are held accountable, and labour standards are upheld, said MTI.

NO EVIDENCE OF LINKS TO FORCED LABOUR SUPPLY CHAINS

Singapore said it is not aware of any goods produced with forced labour that have been exported from Singapore to the US.

It noted that it has never been named in the US Department of Labor’s List of Goods Produced by Child Labor or Forced Labor since the report was first published in 2009.

There have also been no instances of US Customs and Border Protection issuing Withhold Release Orders on shipments from Singapore.

“Moreover, Singapore has cooperated with the US when there have been specific and credible allegations related to forced labour in supply chains that potentially violate US laws, and where such cooperative action is in accordance with Singapore’s domestic laws and relevant international obligations,” MTI said.

CHALLENGES IN POLICING GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAINS

Singapore said addressing forced labour is a complex, transnational issue that cannot be resolved through import bans on individual countries.

Such measures could lead to goods being rerouted to other markets rather than eliminating forced labour practices, MTI said.

“Beyond robust domestic regulation and enforcement against forced labour within our borders, our work thus far has indicated that there are limitations that many countries, including Singapore, face,” the ministry said.

These include the absence of a global regulatory framework or an internationally agreed list of goods produced with forced labour.

Investigating supply chains also requires access to overseas production facilities, worker testimonies and documentation, which depend on cooperation from authorities in source countries.

“Without such evidence, Singapore will not be able to viably and sustainably monitor whether shipments flowing in and out of Singapore or transshipped via Singapore are produced by forced labour,” MTI said.

“Singapore is open to exploring whether it may be possible to implement systems to identify or solicit such information.”