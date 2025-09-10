Singapore foreign minister speaks to Palestinian and Israeli counterparts; reaffirms Gaza aid and two-state solution
SINGAPORE: Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has spoken separately with his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts, reaffirming Singapore’s support for a ceasefire, humanitarian aid to Gaza and a two-state solution, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Wednesday (Sep 10).
On Tuesday, Israel launched airstrikes aimed at Hamas leaders in Doha. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said the attack threatened to derail the peace talks Qatar has been mediating between Hamas and Israel.
The attack also drew condemnation from various countries, including Singapore, which earlier on Wednesday described the strike as a "blatant violation" of Qatar's sovereignty.
Dr Balakrishnan received separate calls from Dr Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Palestinian Authority (PA) and Mr Gideon Moshe Sa’ar, the Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister, on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.
Singapore's top diplomat had "candid and open discussions" on the situation in the Middle East with both ministers, according to MFA. During the calls, Dr Balakrishnan reiterated Singapore's "grave concern about the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza" and the need for an immediate ceasefire as well as the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.
He also "stressed Singapore’s firm belief that a negotiated two-state solution, consistent with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, is the only viable pathway to achieving a comprehensive, just, and durable solution to the longstanding conflict".
"Minister Balakrishnan expressed the hope that Israel and the PA would return to direct negotiations towards a two-state solution," added MFA.
In his call with Palestinian Foreign Affairs Minister Aghabekian, Dr Balakrishnan expressed Singapore's "longstanding" support for Palestinians to have the right to self-determination and their own state.
Singapore is also committed to playing a role in international efforts to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, Dr Balakrishnan told Dr Aghabekian.
Dr Balakrishnan noted that Singapore has contributed nine tranches of aid worth over S$22 million, as well as several airdrop operations to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, including the deployment of a Republic of Singapore Air Force C-130 transport aircraft to Jordan last month.
"Minister Aghabekian expressed appreciation for Singapore’s humanitarian assistance, as well as Singapore’s support for PA’s capacity building efforts, to prepare the Palestinians for their eventual statehood," said MFA.
Such efforts include Singapore's ongoing initiatives under a S$10 million Enhanced Technical Assistance Package to help PA prepare for eventual statehood, including by training Palestinian officials in topics such as urban planning and development, and public finance and fiscal policy.
During Dr Balakrishnan's call with his Israeli counterpart on Wednesday, he conveyed Singapore's "serious concerns" about the expansion of Israel's military operations in Gaza, said MFA.
Dr Balakrishnan emphasised that while Israel had a right to self-defence in response to Hamas' Oct 7, 2023 terror attacks, the "excessive military action since then has exacerbated the already dire humanitarian situation and prolonged the suffering of innocent civilians in Gaza".
He urged Israel to ensure the "immediate, swift, and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid for civilians" in Gaza.
"Minister Balakrishnan also strongly urged Israel not to take any unilateral actions to change the status quo which would undermine prospects for the two-state solution," said MFA.
Dr Balakrishnan also reiterated Singapore’s view that Israel’s airstrikes on Doha were a "blatant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and undermined ongoing negotiations on a ceasefire and the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza".