Singapore foreign minister speaks to Palestinian and Israeli counterparts; reaffirms Gaza aid and two-state solution

SINGAPORE: Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has spoken separately with his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts, reaffirming Singapore’s support for a ceasefire, humanitarian aid to Gaza and a two-state solution, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Wednesday (Sep 10).

On Tuesday, Israel launched airstrikes aimed at Hamas leaders in Doha. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said the attack threatened to derail the peace talks Qatar has been mediating between Hamas and Israel.

The attack also drew condemnation from various countries, including Singapore, which earlier on Wednesday described the strike as a "blatant violation" of Qatar's sovereignty.

Dr Balakrishnan received separate calls from Dr Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Palestinian Authority (PA) and Mr Gideon Moshe Sa’ar, the Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister, on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.



Singapore's top diplomat had "candid and open discussions" on the situation in the Middle East with both ministers, according to MFA. During the calls, Dr Balakrishnan reiterated Singapore's "grave concern about the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza" and the need for an immediate ceasefire as well as the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

He also "stressed Singapore’s firm belief that a negotiated two-state solution, consistent with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, is the only viable pathway to achieving a comprehensive, just, and durable solution to the longstanding conflict".

"Minister Balakrishnan expressed the hope that Israel and the PA would return to direct negotiations towards a two-state solution," added MFA.