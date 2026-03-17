BYD unveiled as new title sponsor of Singapore International Marathon
A cap of 52,000 participants will be introduced across all race categories as part of efforts to enhance the overall experience, the organisers said.
SINGAPORE: Chinese automaker BYD was on Tuesday (Mar 17) introduced as the title sponsor of the Singapore International Marathon.
The event will be held from Dec 4 to Dec 6. The 5km and 10km races will take place on Dec 4 night, followed by the half-marathon on Dec 5 morning and the marathon on Dec 6 morning. Running events for children will be held on the morning of Dec 4.
Registrations begin in April.
This marks the first change in title sponsor since 2004. For the past 22 years, the marathon has been sponsored by Standard Chartered Bank.
“The national marathon is a prestigious event, and we are proud to power its next era and to support an event that brings communities together through shared purpose and perseverance,” said Mr James Ng, managing director of BYD Singapore.
Adidas has been unveiled as the presenting sponsor, with the full name of the event now the BYD Singapore International Marathon presented by adidas.
Standard Chartered will continue its involvement as the event’s official bank.
Three race categories will carry sponsor names this year: the BYD Marathon, adidas Half Marathon and Standard Chartered 10km.
A cap of 52,000 participants will be introduced across all race categories, as part of efforts to enhance the overall runner experience, the organisers said.
This will be a dip from the 2025 event, which drew 55,000 runners.
The move comes after complaints of crowd congestion at the finish line and along the route during the event held last December.
The announcement was made at a press conference at The Kallang by new event organisers SG International Marathon Private Limited (SGIMPL).
The organisers were unveiled in December after being selected through an open grant call by Sport Singapore (SportSG).
They take over from Ironman Asia, which had organised Singapore’s only marathon over the past decade.
“Alongside a growing roster of commercial partners, SGIMPL will focus on delivering a race with runner welfare and experience at its core, making this a national event runners look forward to each year,” the organisers said in a statement on Tuesday.
Event director Shalindran Sathiyanesan said the organising team comprises avid runners who have consistently taken part in and observed running events from around the world.
“Our love for running shapes our approach and frames our vision of what we would like to achieve and deliver for Singapore’s largest annual running event,” he said.
He added that the decision to cap participant numbers “reinforces our focus on creating an enjoyable race experience”.
“We are planning the race with the aim to deliver a meaningful and rewarding event for participants while continuing to uphold its status as Singapore’s only national marathon,” he said.
SportSG’s deputy chief executive officer of development Daryl Yeo said that with the new partnerships, Singapore’s national marathon is “poised to meet the evolving demands of the running community”.
“Our commitment remains clear: to expand the event’s global footprint and attract an elite field of professional and leisure runners to our shores,” he said.
The BYD Marathon will retain its World Athletics Gold Label status – the only race in Southeast Asia to hold the distinction.
All other race categories will be course-measured and certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races.
SportSG, the Singapore Tourism Board and the Singapore Athletic Association will remain event partners.