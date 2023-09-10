Amid multilateralism challenges, Singapore will do its best to make friends with like-minded partners: PM Lee

NEW DELHI: Singapore would much prefer a multilateral framework that “works for everyone” but with that under pressure amid superpower tensions, the country will do its best to make friends with like-minded partners, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Sep 10).

Speaking to reporters at the end of a three-day working trip to the Group of Twenty (G20) summit in New Delhi, Mr Lee said there was “significant” scope for such bilateral partnerships, citing the upgrade in ties with the United Kingdom (UK) as an example.

Singapore and the UK on Saturday said relations between the two countries would be elevated to a “strategic partnership”, and pledged to deepen cooperation in areas including defence and the economy. This followed a meeting between Mr Lee and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak at the sidelines of the summit.

Singapore also has “quite a full account” with the European Union, with agreements covering trade and digital partnership, said Mr Lee.

The Prime Minister noted that with multilateral cooperation “bound to be affected” amid the current geopolitical environment, a possible first step would be to “try and preserve what exists of the multilateral framework and not let that weaken further”.

The second step is to consider having “smaller groups of like-minded people”.

“People who can work together and … try to make progress on a second-best basis,” he added. “Not everyone is there, but those of us who are all participating, we can work together and I think that is happening.”