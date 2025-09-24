Temptation to play race, religion card will grow as elections become more tightly contested: PM Wong
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong says Singapore must guard against this, while conducting its politics in a constructive way by welcoming opposition views in parliament.
SINGAPORE: While Singaporeans rejected calls to vote along racial and religious lines in the May General Election, the temptation to play this card will grow as polls become more tightly contested, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (Sep 24).
He said the country’s unity depends on how it conducts its politics, and that a constructive way forward must include welcoming opposition views in parliament. The government will also do more to engage and involve Singaporeans outside of the House, Mr Wong added.
He was speaking in parliament on the third day of the debate on the President's Address. This marked his first speech at the start of a government’s term, since becoming prime minister in May 2024.
Mr Wong said there was “no doubt” that the shared Singaporean identity has grown stronger since the country’s independence.
While he agreed with Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh that Singaporeans have multiple identities extending beyond nationality - to include race and religion - there is also a need to be “clear-eyed about our present realities”.
“Race and religion, if exploited, can easily arouse passions and tear apart the very fabric of our society. We see this happening in so many other countries, and Singapore is not immune to these powerful forces,” he told the House, adding that the country had “a close call” in the May polls.
Then, two Malaysian politicians and a former Internal Security Act detainee, now an Australian citizen, posted on Facebook, urging voters to cast their ballots along religious lines. The government subsequently instructed Meta to block these posts in Singapore.
Islamic preacher Noor Deros also made posts that blurred the lines between religion and politics, including one where he listed demands to politicians and claimed to have held meetings with the Workers’ Party’s (WP) Malay candidates. He urged his followers to vote for specific WP candidates.
These events prompted Mr Wong to call for a press conference in the middle of election campaigning, where, in his position as prime minister, he noted that foreigners urging Singaporeans to vote along religious lines had “crossed the line”.
He also stressed then that external actors must not be allowed to exploit divisions within the country.
On Wednesday, Mr Wong said: “Thankfully, many Singaporeans … voted for the candidate that they felt was best for Singapore, regardless of race or religion.
“But make no mistake – had the election outcomes rewarded those who had pushed people to vote for racial and religious reasons, it would have caused a serious fissure in Singapore society.”
Other racial and religious groups would have mobilised to protect their own interests in future elections, which in turn would jeopardise the multi-racial and multi-religious society that Singapore had built over the past 60 years, he added.
Looking ahead, the temptation to play the card of voting along racial and religious lines will grow, as elections become more tightly contested, said Mr Wong.
“We must find ways to guard against this. We have to see how all of us, as members of this House, can reaffirm our commitment to serve all Singaporeans, regardless of race or religion, and forswear the use of race and religious appeals in elections,” he said.
WELCOMING OPPOSITION PRESENCE
As society matures, its politics will evolve too, said Mr Wong, adding that he therefore welcomes opposition presence in parliament.
“In this General Election, Singaporeans have chosen to send both PAP (People’s Action Party) and WP MPs here, and both sides have a duty to serve Singaporeans faithfully.”
The PAP does not assume it is “automatically entitled to govern” just because it has done so since self-government, said Mr Wong.
“Our right to lead must be earned by working hard and delivering results that improve the lives of Singaporeans. Doing well in one election does not guarantee success in the next.”
He said he expected the WP to keep the PAP on its toes in this term of government, by raising questions, scrutinising policies and holding the government accountable.
“This is their role as the opposition, and I’m sure they will play it vigorously. The WP will try to build up its ranks and grow its presence in parliament over time, as any political party would,” said Mr Wong.
“One day, it will want to take over from the PAP as the ruling party, even if it may not say so openly now. That is the nature of political competition.”
That said, at the end of the day, political parties are “servants of the people” and there “will surely be consequences” if any party falls short of the public’s high expectation and standards.
“So let us all conduct our politics – with seriousness, with integrity and with a deep sense of responsibility for the longer-term interests of our nation.
“That’s how I hope our politics will evolve and our democracy can strengthen over time,” he said.
ENGAGING SINGAPOREANS
Outside of parliament, the government will continue with the various channels for public consultations, and go further with “new opportunities for Singaporeans to have deeper conversations and engagements”, said Mr Wong.
These include allowing Singaporeans to have a say in shaping the character of local neighbourhoods and estates; be directly involved in policymaking through, for example, citizens’ panels; and help set new norms on major issues like education and multi-culturalism.
In particular, the government hopes to involve the younger generation.
This is already in the works, for example through youth panels set up in 2023 to study issues that young Singaporeans care about.
“They shared their ideas with me at the inaugural Youth Policy Forum last year; many of their recommendations were constructive and thoughtful, and we have taken them on board”, said Mr Wong, adding that the second round of the youth panels will be launched next year.
“So to all young Singaporeans I say: We will not let you down. We are building Singapore for you and with you,” he said.
“You too have a part to play. Work with us to secure a brighter future for yourself and your fellow citizens.”