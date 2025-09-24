Temptation to play race, religion card will grow as elections become more tightly contested: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: While Singaporeans rejected calls to vote along racial and religious lines in the May General Election, the temptation to play this card will grow as polls become more tightly contested, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (Sep 24).

He said the country’s unity depends on how it conducts its politics, and that a constructive way forward must include welcoming opposition views in parliament. The government will also do more to engage and involve Singaporeans outside of the House, Mr Wong added.

He was speaking in parliament on the third day of the debate on the President's Address. This marked his first speech at the start of a government’s term, since becoming prime minister in May 2024.

Mr Wong said there was “no doubt” that the shared Singaporean identity has grown stronger since the country’s independence.

While he agreed with Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh that Singaporeans have multiple identities extending beyond nationality - to include race and religion - there is also a need to be “clear-eyed about our present realities”.

“Race and religion, if exploited, can easily arouse passions and tear apart the very fabric of our society. We see this happening in so many other countries, and Singapore is not immune to these powerful forces,” he told the House, adding that the country had “a close call” in the May polls.

Then, two Malaysian politicians and a former Internal Security Act detainee, now an Australian citizen, posted on Facebook, urging voters to cast their ballots along religious lines. The government subsequently instructed Meta to block these posts in Singapore.

Islamic preacher Noor Deros also made posts that blurred the lines between religion and politics, including one where he listed demands to politicians and claimed to have held meetings with the Workers’ Party’s (WP) Malay candidates. He urged his followers to vote for specific WP candidates.

These events prompted Mr Wong to call for a press conference in the middle of election campaigning, where, in his position as prime minister, he noted that foreigners urging Singaporeans to vote along religious lines had “crossed the line”.

He also stressed then that external actors must not be allowed to exploit divisions within the country.