Singapore building nuclear expertise to be an 'intelligent observer' amid regional push: Expert

SINGAPORE: By deepening its understanding of nuclear technology, Singapore can better engage regional partners and assess potential risks, said Professor Laurence Williams, chair of the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) Nuclear Safety Advisory Panel.

In an interview with CNA’s Singapore Tonight programme on Friday (Nov 14), Prof Williams said that it is important that Singapore develops such capabilities “irrespective of whether the government decides on a nuclear power programme”.

The country is studying nuclear power as a potential low-carbon energy source.

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) is assessing the feasibility of deploying advanced nuclear energy technologies in Singapore.

Earlier this year, the NEA set up its advisory panel to guide Singapore’s capability building in the areas of nuclear safety, security and safeguards.

Prof Williams added that it is important that Singapore is an “intelligent observer” with the capability to understand what nuclear technology is and what the risks associated with nuclear are.

He said such expertise would help the nation “talk to neighbouring countries if they are developing nuclear power programmes, to be able to influence them, but also have a deep understanding of what it would mean for Singapore”.