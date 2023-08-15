Presidential Election candidates urged to guard against foreign interference, cybersecurity threats

SINGAPORE: Government agencies on Tuesday (Aug 15) urged Presidential Election candidates to stay vigilant against potential foreign interference and cybersecurity risks to safeguard the integrity of the election.

Foreign interference include attempts by foreign actors to "manipulate domestic politics through covert and deceptive means”, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) and the Elections Department (ELD) said in a joint news release.

This undermines political sovereignty and harms social cohesion, they added.

They cited reports of alleged foreign interference in other countries' elections, such as during the 2020 United States Presidential Election and the 2017 French Presidential Election.

“Singapore is not immune,” they said. “Singapore’s politics should be decided by Singaporeans alone. We should do all we can to safeguard the integrity of our electoral processes.”

Information on some methods used by foreign actors to interfere in elections, as well as precautions candidates can take to mitigate the risks of becoming a target of or unwittingly facilitating foreign interference, is available on the Election Department’s website.

Taking steps, such as fact-checking and monitoring their own social media platforms for suspicious or anomalous activity, will help safeguard their campaigns from potential foreign interference threats, the agencies said.

The government will also be on alert for such interference, they said.

A similar advisory was issued ahead of the 2020 General Election.