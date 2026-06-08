Singapore pushes to become regional gold hub as demand for bullion rises

LEGAL CERTAINTY NEEDED

Some of the world's largest gold vaults are operated by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York – which holds around 6,000 tonnes of gold and at one point stored as much as 12,000 tonnes – and the Bank of England, which holds about 5,000 tonnes.



“The world is undergoing significant change now, so we might see central bank gold start to move to somewhere else,” said Mr Fan.



While Singapore may not be able to match those storage capacities, industry players say establishing clear rules on ownership and access will be key to attracting deposits.



Mr Fan said issues surrounding jurisdiction and the legal ownership of gold have become increasingly important in recent years.



He pointed to the long-running dispute involving Venezuelan gold held at the Bank of England as an example of the challenges that can arise.



“The Venezuelan government has been trying to move its gold out of the Bank of England for some time, but because of non-recognition of the Maduro regime by the UK government, that has sort of held up the movement of this gold,” he noted.



“So I think one thing that Singapore should seek a little bit more clarity on is what happens when there are disputes on who's the legitimate owner of the central bank gold.”



Industry players say custody arrangements in major trading centres also make gold more useful within the financial system.



“The reason why people have to put their gold in custody is if you put your gold … under your mattress, (it is) not usable because it's separate from the financial system,” said Mr Albert Cheng, CEO of the Singapore Bullion Market Association.



“If you put it in a trading centre, a settlement centre, and store it there, in case you want to use the gold as a pledge to other financial market activity, it's easily accessible to a trading market.”



To grow the bullion market, the Monetary Authority of Singapore is working with industry players to develop gold investment products and establish a clearing system to support gold trading.