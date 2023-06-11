'Pity to see this go': Punters at Singapore Turf Club reminisce about past races after closure announcement

SINGAPORE: The sun beat down on jockeys and their horses as they raced across a grass track to the finish line.

Beside them, a swell of voices urged them on, rising in pitch as the winner crossed the line to cheers of victory and groans of disappointment alike.

The audience stands at the Singapore Turf Club were only half-filled on Sunday (Jun 11) afternoon – most punters prefer to take respite from the heat by watching the races on TV screens in the air-conditioned public grandstand.

Those who chose to endure the heat sought the adrenaline of watching the horses race – an experience that will come to an end in October next year.

Sunday's race was the first race at the Singapore Racecourse since an announcement on Jun 5 that the Kranji site will be handed back to the government in 2027 for redevelopment. The last race will be on Oct 5, 2024.

The 120 hectares of land will be used for housing, the government said, adding that it is studying other potential uses.