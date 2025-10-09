Singapore welcomes Gaza peace plan agreement by Israel and Hamas
"The ceasefire and release of hostages will bring great relief to the people in Gaza and Israel," said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
SINGAPORE: Singapore on Thursday (Oct 9) welcomed the agreement by Israel and Hamas to start the first phase of US President Donald Trump's peace plan.
"The ceasefire and release of hostages will bring great relief to the people in Gaza and Israel," said a spokesperson for Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).
"Singapore commends the leadership of President Trump and the tireless efforts of all the mediators involved, especially the US, Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye, who have been instrumental in securing this agreement."
The ministry urged all parties to make further progress towards resolving outstanding issues in subsequent phases.
"It is vital to create the conditions that would be conducive for the reconstruction of Gaza; and to achieve stability, security, and peace throughout the Middle East," added the MFA spokesperson.
Israel and Hamas agreed on Wednesday to the first phase of the peace plan.
The 20-point framework covers a ceasefire and hostage deal that could be a first step towards ending a two-year war that has killed more than 67,000 people.
World leaders have welcomed the agreement, with United Nations chief Antonio Guterres urging all stakeholders to seize the "momentous opportunity" to establish a credible political path forward towards ending the war.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who led the UK to be among the first few countries to formally recognise a Palestinian state, said the agreement must now be implemented in full and without delay.
Egypt, which hosted indirect talks between Israel and Hamas this week, hailed it as a “pivotal moment”.
Malaysia called the agreement "a crucial step to ending the genocide, destruction and starvation in Gaza", and urged all sides to "swiftly and comprehensively implement the agreed terms".
CEASEFIRE DEAL
The first phase of the plan would bring the release of all hostages, alive and dead, and the withdrawal of Israeli troops to the so-called yellow line in Gaza.
"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan," Mr Trump said on Truth Social.
"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace," he added.
While hopes are raised for an end to the war, some details are still unclear. This includes the timing, a post-war administration for the Gaza Strip and the fate of Hamas.
Mr Trump's 20-point plan envisions a role for the Palestinian Authority but only after it has undergone major reforms.
The next phase of the US president's plan calls for an international body to play a role in Gaza's post-war administration - to be led by Mr Trump and include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.