Singapore welcomes Gaza peace plan agreement by Israel and Hamas

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Thursday (Oct 9) welcomed the agreement by Israel and Hamas to start the first phase of US President Donald Trump's peace plan.

"The ceasefire and release of hostages will bring great relief to the people in Gaza and Israel," said a spokesperson for Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

"Singapore commends the leadership of President Trump and the tireless efforts of all the mediators involved, especially the US, Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye, who have been instrumental in securing this agreement."

The ministry urged all parties to make further progress towards resolving outstanding issues in subsequent phases.

"It is vital to create the conditions that would be conducive for the reconstruction of Gaza; and to achieve stability, security, and peace throughout the Middle East," added the MFA spokesperson.