Despite regional decline, US education still appeals to Singaporean students
The number of Singaporean students heading to the US fell by just 4.8 per cent in August, the smallest drop among Asian countries and territories.
SINGAPORE: Drawn to the United States' education system, Singaporean students are still heading there for their tertiary studies, undeterred by recent uncertainties introduced by the Trump administration.
Students and education counsellors CNA spoke to said Singaporeans remained keen on the opportunities for networking and access to research institutes available, with others placing weight on the recognition a US degree affords.
US government data released recently showed a nearly 24 per cent drop in Asian students arriving in the US in August, compared with last year.
The figures are based on arrival records of international students from the Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration. They are indicative of enrolment, as most international students arrive in August for the fall semester as they can only enter the country within 30 days before programmes begin.
The number of Asian students arriving in the US in August is the lowest on record outside of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The number of students from Singapore, however, represented the smallest drop at 4.8 per cent.
By comparison, the largest decrease came from India, where the number of students fell by 44.5 per cent.
The decline comes amid stricter US visa rules implemented by US President Donald Trump's second administration, such as tighter vetting for visa applicants, restrictions on certain countries and delays in visa processing.
Some of the harshest measures were at Harvard University, where a directive in May barred the institution from enrolling foreign students for the 2025-2026 academic year, and existing international students risked losing their legal status.
In response, Harvard filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, and its outcome is pending.
SINGAPOREANS STILL APPLYING
Most Singaporean students remained undeterred by the situation, with some saying they had fallback plans in case they were forced to terminate their education.
Nearly all who spoke to CNA requested pseudonyms for fear of being identified and targeted.
Vic, who began a master's programme at New York University (NYU) in August, said he went to the US precisely because of the political climate.
He said he was drawn to the programme because he could "feel and see the immediate impact of governance, both good and bad" while in the US.
"It's very different growing up in Singapore, where politics isn't so jarring in day-to-day life," he said, adding that family and friends had tried to dissuade him from going to the US.
Vic went ahead after speaking to professors and other Singaporeans already there.
"Arguably, the most important thing is to stay in close contact with the university's international student office. They handle visas, can connect you to necessary support on campus, and will provide you with important updates related to your move to and stay in the States," he said.
Clarissa, who will be starting her Bachelor of Music at the University of Iowa next January, said she chose the US as it had some of the most prestigious music institutions which attracted talented musicians and educators from around the globe.
She plans to continue with a master's in collaborative piano, and the US presented ideal opportunities for networking, performance and collaboration.
While she feels concerned about the recent moves, Clarissa said she will only activate her backup plans to study in the UK or New Zealand if visa changes in the US made it "unsafe or impractical" for her to reside there.
In response to CNA's queries, the Public Service Division said that the proportion of Public Service Commission (PSC) scholars heading to the US each year has been "fairly stable at around 25 per cent to 30 per cent" over the past three years.
The PSC scholarship is a premier government scholarship awarded to about 60 individuals each year.
"As future public sector leaders, it is important for our PSC scholarship recipients to acquire varied experiences and networks. Therefore, the PSC encourages scholarship recipients to apply to a range of universities in different countries, including the US," said a spokesperson.
BENEFITS OUTWEIGH UNCERTAINTIES
Overseas education consultants said the benefits of a US education still outweighed the current uncertainties.
Interest remained strong, with one agency, Crimson Education, citing a nearly 5 per cent increase in students applying to study in the US this year compared with last year.
"While broader statistics might show a slight decline, our data suggests steady, if not growing, interest among Singapore students," Crimson Education's Director of Asia Joanne Gao said.
She added that those who received offers from US universities have mostly gone ahead with their plans to study there.
Apart from academics, students cherished the broader experience of exposure to different perspectives, access to strong research environments and opportunities for networking, Ms Gao added.
"Many also understand that the landscape may change, particularly for those applying in a few years from now. So while they’re mindful of the risks, they’re also thinking long-term and weighing the opportunities that a US education can offer," she said.
Dr Chan Khai Leok, managing director of theRightU, said that many Singaporeans felt immigration restrictions were targeted at other nationalities, and the prospect of going to a "very good school" outweighed their concerns.
He said that Singaporeans tended to return home after their studies, while students from other Asian countries envision themselves migrating to the US.
"So when the tide turns against immigrants - it's not just education, but the immigration policy ... I think all of these kind of disrupt their rationale for going to the US," said Dr Chan, referring to Asian students who decided against going to the US for their studies.
"I think most Singaporeans would still be coming back to Singapore ... So I think by and large, most Singaporeans are not concerned about any changes in migration policies."
Both theRightU and Crimson Education have not seen substantial delays in visa applications, with the former describing a brief moment where visa applications were delayed earlier this year as "a small blip" in the big picture.
Dr Chan, however, cited a significant decline in interest in the US among Chinese students. While six out of 10 Chinese students would actively consider the US in the past, now only one or two students do so, and many have turned to Australia, he said.
"TURBULENT" SITUATION
Data from the US Homeland Security states there are 4,258 Singaporean students in the US as of September this year.
One of them is Mr Bryan Ng, who started a PhD in economics at the University of California, Davis in September last year.
The 33-year-old described the current state of affairs as "turbulent" and said he probably would not have gone ahead to study in the US had he known this would happen.
While he has not been directly affected, his university has had random visa terminations.
"We get emails from the university's Services for International Students and Scholars not to leave the country if possible as (there) may be trouble re-entering," he said.
If his visa was terminated, his department would consider completing his programme remotely, he told CNA.
At Harvard, an undergraduate student in his second year of study similarly told CNA that he "probably would have seriously reconsidered" his decision to go to the US.
"There is a good chance I would have taken an offer from a UK university instead," he said.
Funding cuts to the university have resulted in fewer course offerings and programmes.
"There are also small things you notice, like free coffee no longer being offered in various departments," he said.
Vic, the NYU student, said his cohort had less than half the usual intake of students.
"Besides that, there's always this low-level anxiety about ICE (US' Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and me constantly having to make sure that I'm not violating any visa rules so that I won't get deported," he said.
"I also make sure to carry official documentation with me everywhere I go, just in case."