Despite regional decline, US education still appeals to Singaporean students

SINGAPORE: Drawn to the United States' education system, Singaporean students are still heading there for their tertiary studies, undeterred by recent uncertainties introduced by the Trump administration.

Students and education counsellors CNA spoke to said Singaporeans remained keen on the opportunities for networking and access to research institutes available, with others placing weight on the recognition a US degree affords.

US government data released recently showed a nearly 24 per cent drop in Asian students arriving in the US in August, compared with last year.

The figures are based on arrival records of international students from the Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration. They are indicative of enrolment, as most international students arrive in August for the fall semester as they can only enter the country within 30 days before programmes begin.

The number of Asian students arriving in the US in August is the lowest on record outside of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of students from Singapore, however, represented the smallest drop at 4.8 per cent.

By comparison, the largest decrease came from India, where the number of students fell by 44.5 per cent.

The decline comes amid stricter US visa rules implemented by US President Donald Trump's second administration, such as tighter vetting for visa applicants, restrictions on certain countries and delays in visa processing.

Some of the harshest measures were at Harvard University, where a directive in May barred the institution from enrolling foreign students for the 2025-2026 academic year, and existing international students risked losing their legal status.

In response, Harvard filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, and its outcome is pending.