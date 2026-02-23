Singapore will take action against citizens who fight overseas in foreign causes: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Action will be taken against any Singaporean who fights overseas in foreign causes, Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam said on Monday (Feb 23), emphasising the importance of racial and religious harmony in maintaining peace in Singapore.

He also noted the critical role of religious and community leaders who help set the tone for harmony in Singapore.

Mr Shanmugam, who is also Minister for Home Affairs, was speaking at a fast-breaking session co-organised by Khadijah Mosque and the Religious Rehabilitation Group on Monday (Feb 23).

“We meet at a time of great stress around the world, and parts of this region. Both political stress as well as economic stress. And that is causing tremendous tensions in many societies, violence in many places, wars between countries.

“In the middle of all of this, we remain a small oasis of peace,” he said, attributing this to Singapore’s focus on a number of fundamentals, including racial and religious harmony.

“It is not the only thing that maintains the peace, but it is a key aspect of maintaining the peace. Because we get that wrong, a lot of things can go wrong. So whatever happens externally, in the world, we try not to bring those problems in here.”

Mr Shanmugam said that Singapore extends humanitarian help abroad where possible and appropriate. At the same time, the country’s laws do not allow its citizens to become involved in violence overseas.

“They are not allowed to go and fight overseas, in foreign causes, whether for countries or for organisations like ISIS, whether they fight in Ukraine or Russia or Gaza, for any side. That will be contrary to our laws and action will be taken.

“I say that because every now and then there are some, you know, suggestions of a Singaporean fighting in this cause or that cause. You know, with fake news, you never know what is true and what is not true. But when it is a Singaporean and identified, and we know, action will be taken. If they are in Singapore, ISD will detain them, and we have done so before,” he said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Feb 19 it was aware of a foreign news report stating that two Singaporeans were among those who fought for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) during the conflict in Gaza.

“MHA does not have any substantiated information at this point that any Singaporean is/was fighting as part of the IDF,” it said.