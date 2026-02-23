Singapore will take action against citizens who fight overseas in foreign causes: Shanmugam
Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam also emphasised the importance of racial and religious harmony in maintaining peace in Singapore.
SINGAPORE: Action will be taken against any Singaporean who fights overseas in foreign causes, Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam said on Monday (Feb 23), emphasising the importance of racial and religious harmony in maintaining peace in Singapore.
He also noted the critical role of religious and community leaders who help set the tone for harmony in Singapore.
Mr Shanmugam, who is also Minister for Home Affairs, was speaking at a fast-breaking session co-organised by Khadijah Mosque and the Religious Rehabilitation Group on Monday (Feb 23).
“We meet at a time of great stress around the world, and parts of this region. Both political stress as well as economic stress. And that is causing tremendous tensions in many societies, violence in many places, wars between countries.
“In the middle of all of this, we remain a small oasis of peace,” he said, attributing this to Singapore’s focus on a number of fundamentals, including racial and religious harmony.
“It is not the only thing that maintains the peace, but it is a key aspect of maintaining the peace. Because we get that wrong, a lot of things can go wrong. So whatever happens externally, in the world, we try not to bring those problems in here.”
Mr Shanmugam said that Singapore extends humanitarian help abroad where possible and appropriate. At the same time, the country’s laws do not allow its citizens to become involved in violence overseas.
“They are not allowed to go and fight overseas, in foreign causes, whether for countries or for organisations like ISIS, whether they fight in Ukraine or Russia or Gaza, for any side. That will be contrary to our laws and action will be taken.
“I say that because every now and then there are some, you know, suggestions of a Singaporean fighting in this cause or that cause. You know, with fake news, you never know what is true and what is not true. But when it is a Singaporean and identified, and we know, action will be taken. If they are in Singapore, ISD will detain them, and we have done so before,” he said.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Feb 19 it was aware of a foreign news report stating that two Singaporeans were among those who fought for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) during the conflict in Gaza.
“MHA does not have any substantiated information at this point that any Singaporean is/was fighting as part of the IDF,” it said.
RELIGIOUS, COMMUNITY LEADERS
In his speech, Mr Shanmugam underscored the important role of religious and community leaders.
“People listen when you as leaders reach out across faiths, you speak up for unity and compassion, and you serve those in need, regardless of their background, or race or religion,” he said.
He added that such leadership was particularly valuable in the current digital age, with many young people searching for identity, community and belonging.
Mr Shanmugam cited the recent case of a 14-year-old boy who was self-radicalised online.
The Secondary 3 student had aspired to travel overseas to fight for ISIS and die as a martyr. He is the third 14-year-old to be dealt with under the Internal Security Act for terrorism-related activities over the past two years.
“Cases such as these, involving young people, are especially troubling. They are vulnerable and they need trusted adults and mentors to guide them.
“That is what, in the large context, our religious and community leaders have done successfully, which is why Singapore is very different from many other places,” he said.
SOCIAL HARMONY
Mr Shanmugam also highlighted the important role played by the Religious Rehabilitation Group in maintaining social harmony.
“The messages of interfaith harmony and mutual respect are at the core of our efforts to rehabilitate individuals who have been radicalised by extremist ideologies.
“The RRG’s long-standing approach of ‘winning hearts and minds’ has been extremely important in rehabilitation, and in addressing the underlying conditions that make individuals vulnerable to extremist thinking in the first place,” he said.
He added that the group provides credible and accessible counter-narratives through many initiatives, such as the Majulah Gallery and its digital outreach which is necessary for the current environment.
“The RRG’s work is also strengthened by a wider ecosystem of community and interfaith support.
“These quiet and sustained contributions reinforce interfaith harmony at the ground level. They create the conditions under which rehabilitation, prevention and reintegration can meaningfully succeed,” he said.