Singaporeans, travel agencies proceed with tours in South Korea after reversed martial law order

SINGAPOREANS MOSTLY UNAFFECTED

Ms Denise, 30, who has been travelling solo around Seoul since mid-November, said that she was still walking around the Yongsan district until about 1am last night, and did not feel worried for her safety.

“It's very peaceful here, and it's been like this since the declaration last night. The only difference was that I could hear helicopters,” she told CNA.

In fact, Ms Denise, who declined to give her surname, said she did not know about the news till her friends from Singapore started reaching out to check in on her.

“Maybe I'm just processing the whole thing too, but I'm effectively just watching the locals to figure out if I should panic or not,” she said, adding that she has registered her whereabouts with MFA.

"I’m also making it a point to avoid areas where I know there are protests, but otherwise, I'm not doing anything different.”

Mr Zachary Wu, who is travelling in Seoul with friends, said he felt “a bit of anxiety” when the news first broke and was thinking about their safety.

However, the group quickly realised that people and businesses were going about as per normal and will carry on with plans to travel out of the city for day trips.

The 35-year-old also added that the group will be taking precautions to be indoors by 10pm in case of any sudden protests.

Student Matthias Ong heaved a sigh of relief that the ticket he has for Dua Lipa’s concert in Seoul on Wednesday night will not go to waste. The 31-year-old has been living in the city on a student visa for the last seven months.

“I've been excited and hoping since yesterday that it will continue, Mr Ong said.

“I've been looking forward to this for months. I didn't get to see Dua Lipa at the Singapore leg of her tour since I've been based here, and Seoul is her last Asian stop. I know that's especially important for Dua and her fans.”

Live Nation Korea posted on social media on Wednesday afternoon that the concert at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul will proceed as planned.



Mr Ong was at home in the Sinchon region last night and did not see or hear anything out of the ordinary, and did not feel troubled when the news first broke.

“It was more a feeling of surprise and uncertainty as I was on the verge of living in a historic moment. I always knew the reality of living in South Korea meant that political situations like this could happen, but to see it actually happening was still surprising,” he told CNA.



Mr Ong also received a notification from the university he is attending that the first day of the new school term will commence as planned since the law had already been backtracked.



“Thankfully the law was lifted very quickly so I think the situation was brought under control. I'm sure my feelings would've been a lot different the next day if that weren't the case.”

International disputes lawyer Brandon Yap, who has been based in South Korea since the start of this year, said he was not worried about the situation and that it was “business as usual” for him.

He learned of the martial law from social media and Korean friends. Since the development last night, Mr Yap said his phone had been “blowing up” with friends and family reaching out to ask after his wellbeing.

“Nothing was happening around me so I felt pretty safe, and I was watching the vote on (television) - the military didn't look like it was taking steps to arrest anyone,” said the 31-year-old, who lives in the Gangnam district.