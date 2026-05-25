More Singapore residents identifying with English or Singlish, as mother tongue affinity falls: IPS survey

KNOWING WHEN TO SWITCH

Even as more residents identify with Singlish, they draw a firm line at using it in formal or professional contexts, the survey found.

Of the 4,000 residents surveyed over five months in 2024, 71.1 per cent said it was often or always appropriate to use Singlish with friends. That figure dropped significantly in professional settings: 49.5 per cent found it acceptable with colleagues, and just 24.4 per cent with their supervisors.

Written communication showed even less tolerance, with 59.5 per cent saying it was never or rarely appropriate to email colleagues in Singlish. Similar figures applied to formal public settings: 57.6 per cent said the same for teachers using it in class, and 60.1 per cent for government officials or Members of Parliament delivering speeches.

Researchers said the findings point to a "mature public instinct" for code-switching.

While many Singaporeans know that Singlish can build rapport, they also know that they need standard English for clarity, accessibility and to be understood internationally, the researchers said in their report.

“Singlish should not be made to bear more weight than it can carry. It cannot substitute for standard English where precision, fairness and wider intelligibility are required,” they said.

“But standard English need not demand the banishment of Singlish from local life. A confident language policy should be able to say both things plainly.”

Across most settings, respondents aged 18 to 35 were more comfortable using Singlish than older age groups. About 80.4 per cent in that cohort said it was often or always appropriate to use Singlish with friends, compared with 70.2 per cent of those aged 36 to 50, and 64.4 per cent of those aged 51 to 65.

Younger respondents were also least likely to want the government to curb Singlish use: 21.1 per cent agreed or strongly agreed with such moves, against 38.8 per cent of those aged 65 and above.

Overall, 26.8 per cent of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that the government should do more to curb Singlish – up from 22.2 per cent in 2018.

Dr Mathews said the two trends – growing identification with Singlish alongside a slight uptick in those wanting it curbed – are not contradictory. As Singlish becomes more visible in everyday life, those who are uncomfortable with it may feel more strongly about reining it in, he said.