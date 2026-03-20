Some Singtel customers may experience intermittent issues over next few days amid adjustments after outages

SINGAPORE: Some Singtel customers may continue to experience intermittent issues over the next few days as system and network adjustments are being carried out to optimise performance, the telco said on Friday (Mar 20).

Singtel customers had encountered connectivity issues on three consecutive days this week, the first of which resulted in a nine-hour disruption on Mar 16.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Singtel addressed the incidents, apologising for failing to provide clarity earlier while its teams “were working to resolve issues”.

“Following the incident on Mar 16, we have been continuing to make system and network adjustments to optimise performance,” Singtel said, adding that this is to ensure that services are fully stabilised.

"While mobile network services remain available, a small number of customers may experience brief and intermittent inconveniences, particularly during peak hours over the next few days.

"We understand this may be frustrating, but we want to assure you that our teams are working around the clock to resolve this as quickly as possible."

On Mar 16, about 15 per cent of Singtel customers started having mobile connectivity issues from about 10.30am due to a “mechanical fault” at one of Singtel’s network facilities.

“Though multiple redundancy measures were in place to support seamless service continuity, our situation required reconfiguration which took time to fully take effect,” the telco said.

Singtel said that 4G services for affected customers were restored by around 1.30pm and 5G services were progressively restored from about 2.45pm.

Most affected customers could connect to 5G services within two hours.

“As part of the recovery process, due to device settings, some customers may have needed to restart their devices or needed additional support to reconnect to the network,” said Singtel, adding that full 5G service was restored around 8pm that day.

Separately, on Mar 17, around 2,000 customers faced mobile connectivity issues due to “a software bug from an earlier pre-planned IT system upgrade”.

“This issue was not immediately apparent as it coincided with the earlier incident.”

The system was fully restored by around 4pm the same day, Singtel added.

On Mar 18, as the telco “carried out some network reconfigurations”, there was a “brief spike in network traffic at around 5.30pm” which was resolved within an hour.