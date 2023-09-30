You don’t have to be in your 40s or 50s to make a career switch

SINGAPORE: Some people are forced to make a career switch when their life circumstances change – for instance, when they have children or were retrenched from a previous job.

Those who choose to drop one career for another tend to be older and working in the same field for decades. But that’s not always the case.

There are people like Ms Ng Jia Min, 31, who decided to switch industries after just five years into her first job.

For Ms Ng, the idea of moving jobs struck during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She was then working as an engineer, having graduated from the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) with a degree in material science and engineering.

But stuck at home, she scrolled through her phone and became interested in how search engine optimisation (SEO) worked.

With most of her time spent in a lab and feeling like her engineer job was stable but “repetitive and mundane”, she decided to try her hand at digital marketing.

“I've never stopped to wonder how these (web search) results are being pushed to me. Why am I seeing all this first, and not the other (results)?” said Ms Ng on CNA’s Work It podcast. Her interest became more intense, and she decided it was time to do something about it.