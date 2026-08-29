Widow of British passenger who died after SQ321 turbulence sues Singapore Airlines

SINGAPORE: The wife of a British passenger who died after severe turbulence struck Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ321 in May 2024 has begun legal proceedings against the carrier in Britain, seeking damages after she suffered serious spinal injuries in the incident.

Linda Kitchen, 74, broke her back during the flight and has begun High Court proceedings seeking damages to help her access specialist support for her recovery, the BBC reported. Her husband Geoff Kitchen, 73, had also died on the flight.

Citing High Court papers, two claims were filed by the Kitchen family, The Independent reported - one by Mrs Kitchen and another brought by her on behalf of her husband’s estate.

Court records also showed several other passengers taking legal action against SIA, including Bradley Richards, Jack Jenkins, Hannah Fullerton, Andrew Dawood, Bryan Matthews, and Pauline and Michael Rainey, according to The Independent.

Responding to queries from CNA, SIA on Saturday (Aug 29) said it was unable to comment on matters which are before the courts.

Mrs Kitchen and her husband were beginning a six-week holiday to Singapore, Indonesia and Australia when SQ321 encountered severe turbulence over Myanmar while flying from London to Singapore.

Turbulence became so severe that she thought the aircraft was going down, Mrs Kitchen said, according to the BBC.

Her husband fell on top of her during the incident, pinning her against a seat armrest before other passengers helped move him and a doctor performed CPR.

She was taken to hospital in Bangkok, where she spent 10 days before being flown back to Bristol. She was also hospitalised for about another week in Britain and required significant assistance after she was discharged, the BBC reported.

Mrs Kitchen said she learnt of her husband’s death two days after the incident.

“Nothing prepared me for hearing he had died. It was absolutely devastating,” the BBC reported.

She also told The Independent that she wanted to understand the circumstances surrounding her husband’s death.

“I feel I owe it to him to at least get some answers,” she said.

Anthe Korelidou, a specialist aviation lawyer representing Mrs Kitchen, said that the family still have questions about what happened and whether more could have been done to prevent their injuries.

The family is awaiting a coroner’s inquest into Mr Kitchen’s death, The Independent reported.