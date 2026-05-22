Banking union urges StanChart to invest in training workers as 'AI should complement employees'

SINGAPORE: Standard Chartered should "proactively support any workers who may be affected in advance and continue investing in training and upskilling their employees instead" amid its job cuts driven by artificial intelligence, an industry union said on Friday (May 22).

This is because "AI should complement employees", Banking and Financial Services Union (BFSU) executive secretary Catherine Cho said in response to CNA's queries.

London-headquartered StanChart announced on May 19 that it would cut 15 per cent of its corporate function roles by 2030 as it boosts automation and AI adoption while targeting growth.

According to a Reuters calculation, this would result in more than 7,000 redundancies out of StanChart's more than 52,000 employees in such roles.

StanChart has a total global staff of nearly 82,000. The lender did not directly respond to queries on the number of employees in Singapore who will be affected.

The bank drew flak for CEO Bill Winters' comments that it will be "replacing in some cases lower-value human capital" with technology, with some like former Singapore President Halimah Yacob criticising Mr Winters' remarks as "demeaning".

In another statement following its CEO's comments, the bank said that "some roles will reduce, others will grow, and new ones will emerge" as its workforce evolves.

"And where roles fall away in line with evolving technology, capabilities and client needs, we will provide advance notice and engage as early as we can, including conversations around redeployment opportunities," said a spokesperson.

Following the outcry, StanChart told CNA on Friday that it "has committed to supporting its employees in upskilling, reskilling, and redeployment, as it has done so in the past, and to being a responsible employer in Singapore".