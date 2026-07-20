Demand for pro bono funeral rites on the rise as more people die without family

SINGAPORE: About 10 people holding flowers gathered in silence around a coffin at Mandai Crematorium, praying and offering peace for a senior who had passed away the night before.

They were not his relatives, nor his friends. Most of them did not know him until the last chapter of his life.

In his final days battling cancer in the hospice, he had no partner, children or relatives to plan his goodbye. Without this group of volunteers and social workers stepping in, there would have been no one to arrange his funeral.

But they made sure he did not leave this world alone. Hymns were sung and flowers were laid. The next day, social worker Adelina Koh scattered his ashes at the Garden of Peace in Choa Chu Kang, fulfilling one of his final wishes.

“No one deserves to be forgotten. Everyone deserves someone in their life during their last stage,” she said.

For Ms Koh, who is an eldercare senior executive at charity group Cheng Hong Welfare Service Society, the deeply personal task is an almost daily routine.

The charity specialises in helping people with little or no family support in some of these end-of-life arrangements to carry out their last rites. The organisation has around 800 volunteers, with 40 specifically trained in afterlife services.