Tan Kin Lian says he will channel public feedback if elected President

SINGAPORE: Being "a conduit for public feedback" will be a "very important role" if he is elected President, Mr Tan Kin Lian said on Saturday (Aug 19).

"Otherwise, how do I know the aspirations of the people?" asked the 75-year-old presidential hopeful, adding that "skill" is needed to discern "real problems" and practical solutions.

The former chief executive of NTUC Income was speaking to reporters before a walkabout at Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre in Woodlands.

"One reason why I'm very angry at the current government – I send so many suggestions on day-to-day life," said Mr Tan.

He added that he did so as a member of the public but did not receive the response he expected.

Mr Tan also said the role of the President is "to be acting independent of the government to look after the interests of the people", adding that this is "not expressly stated" in the Constitution.

Analysts have previously stressed that Singapore's President does not shape policies, and has limited influence on policymaking.

One political analyst told CNA that the President "cannot act like a politician and become a power centre functioning separately from the government".