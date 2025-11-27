Rugby club to offer free use of Farrer Park pitch for community sports events after winning state land tender

SINGAPORE: A rugby club will open its upcoming pitch in central Singapore for free community use, after snagging the tender for the state land in Farrer Park.

The 15,016 sq m parcel, bordered by Norfolk Road, Carlisle Road and Cambridge Road, was awarded to Tanglin Rugby Club in August last year at a monthly rent of S$25,000 (US$19,123), according to information found on the Singapore Land Authority’s (SLA) website.

Construction is underway at the site, once home to Cambridge Primary School before it closed more than two decades ago.

When completed in early 2026, the facility will feature a full-sized rugby pitch, three five-a-side football pitches and a clubhouse, which will be open to the public.

Responding to CNA's queries, the office of the Moulmein-Cairnhill division said it was collaborating with Tanglin Rugby Club to secure public pitch usage for community programmes on Saturday mornings.

Moulmein-Cairnhill will also work with the club to promote rugby through try-outs and volunteer coaching sessions, according to a joint emailed reply over the weekend.

Moulmein-Cairnhill is part of the Tanjong Pagar Group Representation Constituency. Its Member of Parliament Alvin Tan, who is Minister of State for Trade and Industry and National Development, has over the year shared multiple social media updates on the development.

Last month, following a meeting with Tanglin Rugby Club, he said the land will be transformed into a “space for sports and community activities” that will benefit residents.