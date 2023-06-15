Worker missing after building structure collapses at Tanjong Pagar work site
Search operations for the missing worker are underway, with rescuers deployed from SCDF's elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team.
SINGAPORE: A worker has been reported missing after a structure at a work site in Tanjong Pagar collapsed on Thursday (Jun 15).
The incident occurred at 1 Bernam Street at about 2pm.
According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the collapsed structure is at a building site undergoing demolition works.
Search operations for the missing worker are underway, with officers deployed from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART), the 1st SCDF Division and the Marina Bay Fire Station.
"Two SCDF search canines have also been deployed to assist in the search in an area of about 20 metres by 10 metres," the authority added.
SCDF told CNA that a total of 11 emergency vehicles and about 70 officers were deployed.
"We are deploying heavy machinery at (the) site to be utilised in the cutting and lifting operations," Colonel Firoz Ramjan, commander of the 1st SCDF Division, told reporters at the scene.
"Apart from the missing worker, our rescuers will also carefully comb the entire area to ensure no one else is left trapped," said Colonel Firoz, who is also the incident commander for the operation.
The collapsed structure is part of Fuji Xerox Towers, which is being demolished. The site will be redeveloped as Newport Residences, a 246-unit freehold condominium by City Developments Limited (CDL).
"VERY SHOCKING"
An employee at Napolizz Pizza, located across the affected site, said she saw police running towards the scene of the incident.
“Then we saw people started to walk (that way) and that’s when we went out and saw that the building had collapsed,” said the 29-year-old, who only wanted to be known as Ms Avinisha.
Mr Chen Xiao Wei, who works across the road at Anson House, said he felt a “vibration” at about 2pm but did not hear anything.
“It was not so strong but can feel something. Then my colleague told me that the building collapsed,” said the 50-year-old, who works on the 12th floor.
Mr Kartik Vaidya, who also works at Anson House, said he was extremely concerned about the safety of workers when he first learnt of the collapse.
“This building has been undergoing demolition works for a few months now and so every week, when I come down, I see the levels coming down,” he said.
“To see that it has collapsed was very shocking.”
A video sent to CNA showed a collapsed structure, with debris falling out of the construction hoarding and onto the pavement outside the work site.
Multiple SCDF and police vehicles were seen, while a road was cordoned off.
CNA has contacted Aik Sun Demolition and Engineering, the Building and Construction Authority, the Ministry of Manpower and CDL for more information.