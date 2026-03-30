Eight Singapore taxi drivers arrested over alleged bribery involving Causeway bus lane offences
The taxi drivers are believed to have given bribes to avoid enforcement action against them by Malaysia law enforcement officers for driving in the bus lane.
SINGAPORE: Eight Singaporean taxi drivers were arrested by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) on Monday (Mar 30) for allegedly handing out bribes to evade enforcement action on the Woodlands-Johor Bahru Causeway.
The drivers, aged between 47 and 74, were operating under the cross-border taxi scheme, said CPIB.
They are believed to have given bribes to avoid enforcement action for driving in the bus lane on the Woodlands-Johor Bahru Causeway.
Investigations are ongoing against the arrested individuals for alleged offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
"Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption," said CPIB.
"CPIB will not hesitate to take firm enforcement action against any parties involved in corrupt activities."
Singapore's Land Transport Authority said last August that the cross border taxi scheme allows a licensed fleet of up to 200 taxis from each side to ferry passengers between Singapore and Johor Bahru.
Then in December, the transport ministries of Singapore and Malaysia announced plans to increase the quota for licensed cross-border taxis from 200 to 500.
They also said that foreign taxis will be able to drop off passengers anywhere outside their home country. However, they can only pick up passengers at designated pick-up points to prevent them from providing local point-to-point services.
The ministries did not specify when the changes would take effect.