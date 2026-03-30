Eight Singapore taxi drivers arrested over alleged bribery involving Causeway bus lane offences

SINGAPORE: Eight Singaporean taxi drivers were arrested by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) on Monday (Mar 30) for allegedly handing out bribes to evade enforcement action on the Woodlands-Johor Bahru Causeway.

The drivers, aged between 47 and 74, were operating under the cross-border taxi scheme, said CPIB.

They are believed to have given bribes to avoid enforcement action for driving in the bus lane on the Woodlands-Johor Bahru Causeway.

Investigations are ongoing against the arrested individuals for alleged offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

"Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption," said CPIB.

"CPIB will not hesitate to take firm enforcement action against any parties involved in corrupt activities."